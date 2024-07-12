In commemoration of the 2024 World Population Day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other United Nations (UN) agencies have called on governments, donors, civil society organisations, and the private sector to prioritise universal access to comprehensive sexual, reproductive health services and rights.

WHO made this known in a joint statement published on its website on Thursday.

The global bodies emphasised the importance of implementing evidence-based guidance to improve access to affordable, high-quality, and rights-based care.

To make services acceptable to everyone, they said efforts should be geared towards eliminating stigma and discrimination and challenging harmful social and gender norms.

Reproductive health rights

MyHealth Alberta, a health information website, said sexual and reproductive health encompasses the physical, mental, emotional, and social aspects of an individual’s sexuality, which is a vital aspect of being human.

It said sexuality is a dynamic and multifaceted concept that evolves throughout various life stages, noting that it encompasses values, relationships, sexual activity, communication, self-image, personality, sex assigned at birth, sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression.”

The International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), also known as the Women’s Convention, said reproductive rights encompass the freedom to make reproductive decisions without facing discrimination, coercion, or violence.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

According to them, this fundamental right is rooted in international human rights norms and standards, ensuring that individuals can exercise their reproductive autonomy with dignity and safety.

Comprehensive sex education

The organisations called for accelerated access to comprehensive sex education and collaborative efforts across sectors like education and gender to foster the lasting well-being of girls and women.

It stated that promoting comprehensive sexual and reproductive health and rights is a moral and prudent imperative adding that investing in women’s and girls’ reproductive autonomy and agency, and expanding access to services is essential for a thriving world.

The organisations believe that increasing funding from diverse sources – domestic, international, public, and private – is vital to achieving lasting impact.

Calls for support

The groups said it is crucial to urgently support the growing initiatives of young people, women, and communities “as they raise their voices on sexual and reproductive health issues and develop solutions that address their specific needs and adapt to a rapidly changing world, where climate change significantly impacts sexual and reproductive health and rights”.

They added that adopting a collaborative, community-driven approach to designing and implementing health interventions could achieve more sustainable outcomes and reach the most marginalised populations.

Also, they advocated harnessing technology to expand healthcare access towards responsibly addressing risks and gender gaps.

The statement further reads in part: “We urge the public and private sectors to collaborate in exploring cutting-edge technologies like telemedicine, artificial intelligence, big data analytics and predictive modeling to bridge geospatial gaps and expand access to essential services, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

“At the same time, we call on innovators to address the risks inherent in these new technologies, including gender gaps in access, technology-facilitated gender-based violence, and systematic biases embedded in tech design”.

Furthermore, they urged governments, communities, civil society, and the private sector to join forces in prioritising universal access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive healthcare, advancing gender equality and human rights as envisioned in the ICPD programme of action.

“We call for collective innovation and action to ensure everyone’s rights to health, dignity, and security. As we approach the UN General Assembly’s Summit of the future in September, let us seize this moment to boldly shape a more just, equitable, and sustainable world for all,” the statement added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

