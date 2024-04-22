The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered an illegal production of fake cosmetics at the Balogun Trade Fair Complex, Lagos State.
NAFDAC in a post Monday on its X handle noted that its Investigation and Enforcement Directorate found out the facilities and ensured the arrest of the producer, identified as Pius Eyoh.
Mr Eyoh, the owner of Pasco Global Limited, was apprehended for “manufacturing, packaging, distributing, and selling a range of substandard and counterfeit cosmetic products.”
The confiscated items include Skin Balance Perfect Knuckle Organic Peel Therapy and Golden Face Triple Action Concentrated Perfect Skin.
How it happened
According to NAFDAC, Mr Eyoh was caught in the act of processing and packaging these cosmetic products with false labels bearing French inscriptions and a Cameroonian address.
“NAFDAC’s intervention led to the sealing of the illegal manufacturing premises, Eyoh’s arrest, and the scheduling of his substandard products for destruction,” it noted.
PREMIUM TIMES recently reported that NAFDAC arrested hawkers of aphrodisiac and other illicit drugs in Apapa, Lagos State during a targeted raid on drug hawkers.
The agency seized drugs worth N50 million, including aphrodisiacs, narcotic substances (including tramadol), antibiotics, and over-the-counter medications.
READ ALSO: NAFDAC seals 50 outlets for dispensing edible oil in open markets Official
Also in February, NAFDAC shut down unregistered bakeries and water factories in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The operation, which was supported by police officials from Finima and Bonny divisional headquarters, led to the closure of 10 bakeries and eight table water factories found to be producing fake and unwholesome products.
