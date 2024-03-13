Cross River government has pleaded with newly graduated nursing students of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) not to migrate abroad, saying the health sector was in dire need of their expertise.

Henry Ayuk, the commissioner for Health, Cross River, made the appeal on Wednesday in Calabar during the Induction and Oath-taking of the 229 UNICAL graduands into the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, the 10th edition, was a combination of 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 academic sessions.

Mr Ayuk said many nurses in the state’s service would retire later in the year, adding it meant the state would employ new hands.

“As you graduate, be assured that Cross River will employ anybody who comes as doctors, nurses, medical laboratory scientists, etc.

“Please don’t ‘japa’, we are encouraged by what the nursing profession can offer; It is the pillar of our well-being.

“Don’t be scared of working anywhere; abide by the ethics that govern this profession. We are aware that the condition of service is not that impressive, but we are working on that.

Also speaking, Florence Obi, the vice-chancellor of the university, charged the newly inducted nurses to be professional in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Mr Obi, represented by Angela Oyo-Ita, deputy vice-chancellor (DVC), Academic, reminded the graduands that they had been called to serve humanity.

“You are here to take an oath on the ethics that you are going to abide by and anytime you violate the oath, your licence will be taken away from you.

“Nursing is very dear to my heart, go and make us proud and also remember your Alma Mata wherever you go,” Mr Obi said.

Josephine Bassey, chairperson, National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, (NANNM), Cross River Chapter, congratulated the graduands and urged them to work hard when they become employed.

The event also featured the presentation of awards to Madu Onyedikachi who was the best graduate with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.52.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

