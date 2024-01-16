The Ekiti State Police command has arrested some suspects linked with the invasion of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, on Monday.

Some yet-to-be-identified persons had invaded the Accident and Emergency unit of the hospital and attacked some doctors on duty for alleged negligence, which led to the death of their relative.

The hoodlums also destroyed some facilities at the hospital and allegedly stole a corpse believed to be a relation of one of them.

Following the security breach, resident doctors in the hospital had embarked on an indefinite strike.after an emergency congress.

But Police spokesman in the state, Sunday Abutu told journalists on Tuesday that those who perpetrated the act had been invited for questioning while some of them were already in custody.

“We have some persons with us who are undergoing investigation, those who are fingered to have perpetrated the act. We are still expecting more to arrive. Normalcy has, however, been restored to the hospital; our men are still there,” he said.

Mr Abutu disclosed that there was a meeting with all the parties involved. “We had meeting with the parties, including the drivers’ union, EKSUTH management, led by the CMD, the representatives of government and the family of the deceased.

“Everybody was present in the CP’s office this morning for a roundtable talk to see a way of resolving the matter. The CP has ordered a thorough investigation into it already,” he added.

However, Chairman of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), EKSUTH chapter, Famous Adeyemi, maintained that the doctors would only return to work if the culprits are arrested and prosecuted.

“The hospital is calm, but the strike is still on. Our demands are clear: the culprits should be arrested and prosecuted immediately.

“I have been told that they have commenced their arrest but until we are sure. If they arrest them, we will call off the strike and return to work,” Mr Adeyemi said.

