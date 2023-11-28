Experts on gender-based violence have called for the use of a community-based approach to end Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in Nigeria.

The call was made on Saturday in Abuja during an event to mark the closing session of the Sista Sista Book Club and the commencement of the 16 Days of Activism against SGBV.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that kicks off on 25 November.

The Sista Sista Book Club, an initiative of the Feminism Lab project of the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES), Nigeria, was established to use reading as a vehicle for promoting sisterhood built on the ideals of feminism and to build the capacity, self-esteem, and agency of young girls and women in Nigeria.

The event featured a panel of discussants, moderated by a journalist, Bakare Majeed, titled; Inter Sectoral and Community Driven Discussion on Securing Children and Responding to SGBV in Public Spaces.

The session featured Istifanus Shegaje, the Esu of Chika; Fatima Bamalli, an Islamic counsellor; Kemi Ajet, the head of the gender unit at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and a filmmaker and gender specialist, Priye Diri,

The experts emphasised the need to have a community-driven engagement to end the menace of SGBV and create safe spaces for women and girls.

They also highlighted the need to engender trust between law enforcement agencies and the community to ensure quick response and implementation of policies on ending SGBV.

Furthermore, they called for the enforcement of relevant laws that seek to protect women and girls in Nigeria.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Mrs Ajet said the NSCDC is repositioning the gender unit to effectively respond to issues around gender. She added that the corps is hoping to see an improvement in the budget of the gender unit.

“Presently, the NSCDC is a gender responsible organization—friendly and sensitive organization. The government has seen the work we are doing and is also looking to see that the gender budget line for the NSCDC is inculcated into the 2024 budget,” Mr Ajet said.

Another panellist, Mrs Bamalli urged the government to create an enabling environment that would encourage prompt reporting of cases and swift judgement.

“One of the ways forward is practical actions and simple steps. Practical actions, no matter how little, keep piling up and become bigger actions.

“Government must be assertive. For instance, we have the Child Rights Act, but the action is not there. Let the government take prompt action. Once a case of rape, molestation or abuse is reported, consequences should be immediate,” she said.

The coordinator of Sista Sista Club, Andrea Kwen, stated that 16 days of activism is beyond the social media hashtag or events but taking the campaign to households.

She stated that SGBV will continue to reduce as long as society becomes more equal.

“Today marks the commencement of the 16 days of activism campaign and I think that as a feminist, it goes beyond the hashtag or the grand gestures. It is about taking action in our private spaces. The more equal our society is, the less the number of women suffering SGBV,” she said.

Speaking about the Sista Sista Club, Juliana Anosike, a project manager at FES, explained that it affords young girls a safe place to read and share ideas. She noted that the closing event for the club is now an annual event.

Dozens of young girls participated in this year’s closing session of the Sista Sista Book Club.

