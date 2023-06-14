The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has commenced an investigation into findings by DUBAWA and PREMIUM TIMES about a popular herbal product, Baba Aisha Herbal Medicine.

The PREMIUM TIMES investigation, which was published on Saturday, 10 June, shed light on the content, safety and regulatory framework guiding the production and sale of the herbal product consumed by many Nigerians.

After a five-month-long probe, PREMIUM TIMES found that the product, which carries two invalid NAFDAC registration numbers, is a huge safety risk to users.

Extensive laboratory analysis also indicates that continuous consumption of the concoction could lead to acute kidney, lung and liver injuries.

The investigation placed NAFDAC in the spotlight as members of the public questioned how the producer got his initial registration done without meeting basic requirements, among other infractions.

NAFDAC launches investigation

In an official response to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, NAFDAC said it has immediately commenced an investigation into the findings by this newspaper.

The commission noted that its Investigation and Enforcement Directorate (I&E) had commenced enforcement actions on Baba Aisha Herbal medicine and other products with expired licenses.

“The report on ‘Baba Aisha Herbal preparation’ is a new case. The I&E has commenced investigation on the case. Preliminary findings revealed that the product was registered by NAFDAC but the registration license has long expired. The company is yet to initiate any process for renewal of their product license as at the time of this report.

“Enforcement actions have commenced immediately for any of these products with expired licenses still in circulation for public consumption,” the letter sent to this newspaper reads in part.

NAFDAC promised to update this newspaper on its findings.

The commission also revealed that it recently investigated another product by Baba Aisha’s Sacra Multi-Links Limited.

“The Investigation and Enforcement Directorate (I&E) had worked on another product by Baba Aisha Herbal Medicines – Hajia Ayisha special snuff AK 47 in April 2023.”

The commission did not provide further details on the product and findings from its investigation.

Unanswered questions

NAFDAC’s attempt to follow up on the investigation still leaves several questions begging for answers.

For instance, the commission failed to provide an explanation for the shady process of registering the herbal product in 2018.

Our investigation revealed that Sacra Multi-links Limited did not fulfil the basic requirements to qualify for NAFDAC registration, yet it was registered. These basic requirements include registration of the business name with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), registration of the business name with the Trademark Registry, and submission of an assessment report from a quality control laboratory, among others.

During the investigation, this newspaper requested these documents from NAFDAC but the commission failed to provide any.

Also, the commission failed to confirm whether it approved the advertisement used in selling the product or not.

The advert, according to NAFDAC’s Herbal Medicine and Related Products Advertisement Regulations gazetted in 2021, ought to be approved by the agency before use.

The regulation states that such ads shall not state or imply that any herbal medicine is ‘safe’ or has ‘guaranteed efficacy or special status’.

It noted further that such ads should not contain false or misleading information, vague, unsubstantiated statements, suggestions of superiority over other products, or any claim of a universal cure.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have called on NAFDAC to take decisive action on the herbal product including the imposition of an immediate ban on the product.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

