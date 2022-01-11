The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is to bar workers from accessing their offices as from January 17 if they are unable to show proof of their vaccination against COVID-19.

The Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Media and Strategic Communication, Abubakar Sani, announced this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Sani explained that the warning is contained in a circular signed by the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola.

He said that the circular was addressed to the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), all Mandate Secretaries and Coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC).

He said the circular has been forwarded to the Coordinator of Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD), Heads of all Departments and FCTA Agencies.

He said that this was in line with the one issued earlier by the federal government instructing staff on Grade Level 12 and below to resume duty.

“The circular also directed that all employees are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. They will also present a Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR test done within 72 hours.

”All visitors and clients coming to do business are also required to comply with this directive,” he said.

He warned that persistent non-compliance or refusal by staff to be vaccinated would be treated in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Public Service Rules.

“In order to ensure strict compliance with this circular, the Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement in collaboration with the Director of Security Services have been mandated to mount surveillance in all entry points.

“The team will prevent violators from gaining access to offices of the FCTA from Jan. 17, 2022.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government directed that from December 1, 2021, employees are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours, to gain access to their offices, in all locations within Nigeria and our her foreign missions.

(NAN)