Nigeria’s surge in coronavirus infections continued on Tuesday with new confirmed cases across 10 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said to be 730.

The latest statistics are contained in an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as uploaded on its Facebook page late Tuesday night.

Though the NCDC data for Monday did not include an update from Lagos State, Nigeria’s epicentre of the disease, the latest data shows that the state reported more than half of the infections, with a total of 431 cases.

While Nigeria has experienced a decrease in the number of fatalities, the country’s infection toll has been on the rise in the last five days with over 3000 cases recorded, an indication that the fourth wave of the pandemic may have appeared earlier than anticipated.

According to the NCDC data, Nigeria’s infection toll has increased to 218,596, while the fatality toll stands at 2,983 cases.

The centre’s data also revealed that Nigeria currently has a total of 4,359 active COVID-19 cases, while 211,254 have been discharged.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data shows that after Lagos State, the FCT came second on the log with 174 cases.

Rivers State in the South-south and Ogun State in the South-west reported 38 and 32 cases respectively to rank the third and fourth.

Also, Akwa Ibom State reported 25 cases; Anambra State, 11; Katsina State, seven; while Bayelsa and Niger states reported four cases each.

While Kano State in the North-west recorded three cases, Ekiti State reported a single case, to rank the last on the log.

The NCDC data also revealed that five states: Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Tuesday.