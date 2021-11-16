The Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Anambra Chapter, Jide Onyekwulu, has advised the Anambra State Government to revive the water system in the state to avoid the outbreak of cholera.

Mr Onyekwulu said the government need not wait for an outbreak before taking steps against cholera.

He said this in an interview with The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Monday.

Mr Onyekwulu said Anambra was lucky not to have recorded a case of cholera since its outbreak in the country, saying it was reported in Enugu, Delta, Bayelsa and other parts of the country.

Mr Onyekwulu said the government needs to revive the water system to ensure that “cholera would have no business in the state”.

He said that poor environmental sanitation is the major cause of cholera spread and urged the government to make the state environment friendly where water would be constant and available to the masses.

“The lack of clean and safe water in a state can lead to cholera and other infectious disease outbreaks.

“Other factors that can lead to cholera are lack of clean food and poor personal hygiene of the people, like when people pick fruits and eat without washing it, or vegetables without proper washing or not washing their hands if they want to eat food.

“Open defecation, as well, aids the spread of cholera but all the mentioned issues could be warded off if the government provides water,” he said.

Mr Onyekwulu said that a public water system needs to be provided for the safety and healthy living of the public in rural areas to check all forms of infectious diseases from becoming prevalent in the state.

He said it is important for the Public Health Department of the State Ministry of Health to be on air to inform and educate the people about the outbreak of cholera in the country.

“We do not need to wait for cholera to spread before we control it, let public health workers move into the rural areas to inform the people about the outbreak of cholera in neighbouring states,” he said.

He said the NMA is ready to partner with the state ministry of health to battle cholera or any other infectious diseases in the state if the need arises.

(NAN)