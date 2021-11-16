Johnson Obuna, the medical director, National Obstetric Fistula Centre in Ebonyi, said the centre had screened at least 21, 209 cervical and breast cancer patients since 2010.

Mr Obuna, a medical doctor, disclosed this on Monday, when the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ebonyi Council, paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abakaliki.

He said the center also screened 1,273 prostate cancer patients during the period.

“We have treated 513 cervical, 438 breast and 43 prostate cancer cases since inception.

“In terms of prostate surgery, we have handled about 849 cases.

“We have screened 868 cases in mammogram services and rehabilitated 486 fistula patients,” Mr Obuna said.

He further said that the centre also offers maternity services and had carried out 93 caesareans, plus 299 deliveries from August 2020 to date.

He attributed the cases of fistula in the state to ignorance and advised that people should visit medical facilities when faced with the challenge.

“We want philanthropists, individuals and non-governmental organisations to join the federal government in funding and supporting the centre,” Mr Obuna said.

He commended Ebonyi state governor’s wife, Rachael Umahi, for supporting the centre through her Family Succor and Upliftment Foundation.

He also thanked the federal and state ministries of health and women affairs in Ebonyi for their support in the rehabilitation and empowerment of fistula patients.

In a brief speech, the Chairman of the chapel, Sampson Nwafor, said the visit was prompted by the need for the two organisations to establish a robust working relationship for mutual benefits.

Mr Nwafor commended the management and members of staff of the centre for their efforts in ensuring efficient and quality healthcare delivery to their patients.

(NAN)