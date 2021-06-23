ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 39 new coronavirus cases from five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This is according to an update by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Wednesday morning.

The new tally, which indicated a decrease from the 86 cases recorded a day earlier, raised the total infections in the country to 167,331.

No new death was recorded from the disease on Tuesday, the NCDC data showed. One person died on Monday, after about two weeks of no fatality.

The country’s fatality toll from the disease still stands at 2,118.

Specifics

Lagos topped the daily infection chart on Tuesday with 17 out of the 39 new cases.

According to the NCDC data, Borno recorded seven cases which also include a backlog of cases from April 5 to June 17.

Ondo recorded six cases while Rivers followed closely with five cases.

The FCT reported two cases while Kaduna reported only one.

About 116 infected persons were discharged after treatment across the country in the last 24 hours.

The disease centre noted that a total of 163,913 recoveries have been made so far.

It added that Nigeria has tested a total of 2,266,591 samples from its roughly 200 million people.

The NCDC data also shows that the country’s active COVID-19 now stands 1,500.