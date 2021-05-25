ADVERTISEMENT

National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members have been administered with Astrazeneca COVID-19 Vaccine at the Mbaukwu/Umuawulu, Permanent Orientation Camp in Anambra State.

The coordinator of the NYSC in Anambra, Kehinde Aremu, said this in a statement made available to reporters in Awka on Tuesday.

Mr Aremu said the exercise took place from May 22 to May 24.

He said the vaccination was voluntary for interested corps members, although they all had a mandatory COVID-19 screening.

According to him, the National Headquarters of NYSC advised State coordinators to work out modalities to make the vaccine available for interested corps members.

“The vaccine was administered by officials of the Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency, supported by the NYSC Corps medical personnel and supervised by the NCDC officials and the State Ministry of Health.

“At the end of the exercise, a total of 231 corps members received their first shot.

“Corps members appreciate the concern of NYSC DG for their health and thank him for making the vaccine available to them,” Mr Aremu said.

He said the NYSC would continue to educate the corps members and the society on the need to observe COVID-19 protocols at all times.

READ ALSO:

The total number of coronavirus cases in Anambra State is 1,909 as of May 25, according to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, while 19 people have died of the viral infection in the state.

The number of people treated and discharged from the hospital are 1,826, while 64 are currently on admission in the state.

(NAN)