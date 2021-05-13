A general physician, Peter Atangwho, has said asthma is not a curse or spiritual attack, but a lung disease that can be effectively controlled with medication and some lifestyle modifications.

Mr Atangwho, the chief executive officer, TeleMed Online Clinic, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Asaba, in commemoration of the 2021 World Asthma Day.

The World Asthma Day is commemorated every first Tuesday of May to raise awareness on asthma, and how it affects the sufferers, and ways to improve the lives of people with asthma.

The theme for 2021 commemoration is “Uncovering Asthma Misconceptions”.

He described Asthma as “a chronic lung disease characterised by recurrent breathing problems, and symptoms such as breathlessness, wheezing, chest tightness and coughing.”

According to him, though, there is no cure for asthma, it can be effectively controlled with medication and some lifestyle modifications.

The physician, however, decried the myths and misconceptions that asthma is a curse or “spiritual attack”.

He said: “Asthma is not a curse, it is not a punishment, it is not a condemnation, it is not a death sentence.

“It is not a punishment for evil; it is not a vote of no confidence on your life, and it is not a spiritual attack from your village people.

“We need to raise the awareness to address some of these common widely held misconceptions.”

Mr Atangwho advised asthmatic patients to prioritise their health by carrying their inhalers with them at all times.

The expert also advised them to avoid dust or wearing strong perfumes that could trigger asthma symptoms.

He further advised them to avoid the use of rug carpet and Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen as it might cause severe spasms of the airways.

READ ALSO:

“If you have asthma, go around with your inhaler, except your symptoms of asthma are well controlled.

“If you are still using inhalers for control, please keep your inhalers handy at all times.

“Carry your inhaler along when going to school, when going to shop, when travelling and wherever you go. You never can tell when an asthmatic attack will come.

“Your life first. Let your inhaler be the first thing you remember to take along before your phone,” the expert said.

(NAN)

ADVERTISEMENT