Nigeria predicted to have 70 ‘Tuberculosis hotspots’

A hackathon prediction model has shown that Nigeria has at least 70 possible tuberculosis hotspots which are yet to detected.

This was made known in Abuja as one of Nigeria’s major partners working on Tuberculosis eradication, KNCV Challenge TB project, rounded up a five-year TB case finding and treatment programme in the country last week.

The foundation, supported by the United States government through the USAID programme, has been working actively in 14 states in TB case finding, treatment and capacity building for TB.

Though, a lot of progress was recorded in the past five years in case finding and treatment, Nigeria still has a long way to go in eradicating the disease from the country.

High burden

Nigeria remains one of the 30 countries globally with the highest burden of the disease. Nigeria ranks first in Africa with the highest number of undetected cases.

TB is one of the vaccine-preventable killer diseases which is also curable. Nigeria ranks high among countries with a high burden of TB, TB/HIV and Multidrug-resistant TB.

In 2019, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported that eight countries – India, China, Indonesia, Philippines, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh and South Africa – accounted for two-thirds of the new TB cases globally.

Nigeria comes third behind only India and China in terms of tuberculosis cases.

Statistics from the UN health agency shows that every year, around 245,000 Nigerians die from tuberculosis (TB) and about 590,000 new cases occur (of these, around 140,000 are also HIV-positive).

Mr Odume said every case undetected, ”is a risk factor to the community because such a person has the tendency of infecting 15 people”.

Undetected

Many TB cases are still in the community yet to be detected and this contributes to the high burden risk of the country, the Country Representative, KNCV tuberculosis Foundation Nigeria, Bethrand Odume, has said.

He said many of the TB cases in Nigeria are still undetected ”as only one in four cases are being reported or treated at health facilities”.

Tuberculosis (TB) is caused by bacteria (Mycobacterium tuberculosis) that most often affect the lungs.

TB is spread from person to person through the air. When people with lung TB cough, sneeze or spit, they propel the TB germs into the air. A person needs to inhale only a few of these germs to become infected.

Meanwhile, Mr Odume said “the key problem for the TB control programme is finding the missing TB cases because if you look at the statistics we have today, of every four TB cases the national programme was able to find only one.

”That is about 25 per cent case detection, meaning about 75 per cent are still missing. Before the coming of TB challenge network in 2015, case detection was about 80,000 but over time in the life of the project case finding has improved.”

He said for Nigeria to succeed, it needs to embark on active community engagement in the findings of TB cases ”and not wait for patients to walk into the health centre before they are diagnosed”.

“You need to move out because one TB case found at the facility level was gotten from someone within the community and most have transmitted it to somebody. OnebTB case not treated can infect 15 people in the year,” he said.

He also said with the pace at which the government is going, ”Nigeria might not be able to meet up with the pledge made by the president to place 1.2 million people on treatment by 2020”.

Mr Odume said the UN high-level meeting set a very ambitious target for not just Nigeria but for the global communities.

“Looking at where we are, it may seem that those targets may be insurmountable, but from what we have learnt, with increasing commitment from the national programme, we may be able to achieve something.

“We have been able to showcase these results because of resources from the American people, but achieving more will be dependent on commitment from the government,” he said.

Possible hotspots

Giving the progress report on the five years programme, the senior Technical Advisor, USAID/Nigeria, Temitayo Odusote, said though the foundation is closing out on its programme, it will not be leaving finally as it will still be supporting the nation technically.

Ms Odusote said there are lots of possible hotspots in the country which are yet to be identified.

She said these are often found in clusters and mostly in remote areas.

Ms Odusote said research shows that Lagos and Kano top the chart of TB prevalence states in the country.

“There are lots of cases in these states and other parts of the country which are yet to be detected,” she said.

She also said between 2014 to 2018, (the last year with complete data) more than 581,000 Nigerians were treated for TB.

“Though everyone has been commending the efforts made so far, there is yet no cause for jubilation.

“TB is not just a national problem but also a local problem because most of the TB cases are detected in remote areas.

Ms Odusote said the new target is the UN high-level trajectory for Nigeria and how to support the country to achieve this aim.

“In the next five years we want to contribute 650,000 TB cases to the UN high-level target but there are gaps which need to be taken care of to achieve the goals.

”This includes improving access to modern means of diagnosis, and finding the hard to find cases using a sub-national prevalent model to know where the patients are and this will include hot-spot marking as there is no point throwing money everywhere.

A hackathon postulation model about to be employed to find missing cases in the country predicted 70 possible TB hotspots in Nigeria.

The hotspots are predicted to be in the South-west, South-east and North-east.

The model used the winning methodology based on 2012 Nigeria TB prevalence survey.

It also predicted that certain clusters had TB prevalence of 1, 700 per 100,000 population.

“The country needs to start raising local funding for TB programme and treatment should be included in both the state and national National Health Insurance Scheme,” the official added.