Red Cross to train 100 persons on First Aid in Kaduna

The Nigerian Red Cross Society said on Thursday that it would train 100 persons including people with disabilities in various communities in First Aid in Kaduna State.

Sunday Awulu, the Branch Secretary of the Society, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

He said that with the training of additional eight First Aid trainers in December last year, the branch was prepared to ensure that more people benefit from First Aid training this year.

Mr Awulu said that People Living With Disabilities were among those targeted for the all-important training.

“The organisation plans to train 100 people in Community First Aid.

“In realising this objective, we will select two communities within the state each quarter, and the communities will be responsible in selecting 25 participants each for the training.

“The training selections will be without discrimination, as people living with physical disability will also be included at every given opportunity,” Mr Awulu said.

According to him, the Kaduna branch is ready to conduct Certificated training in Basic, Advanced and Professional First Aid to corporate organisations and individuals that will make such request.

He noted that with the current large number of volunteers across the 23 local government areas in the state, there was so much that the society would achieve this year.

The official said the society was developing focused and strategic systems, that would enhance efficient service delivery with the required impact.

He said that the effort would include developing the potential in young people through mobilisation for service delivery.

Mr Awulu said the society would expand its coverage and alleviate the situation of vulnerable people, including those affected by disaster, epidemics, armed conflicts, and the poorest communities in urban and rural areas.

According to him, the vulnerable include women, children, aged and displaced people.

“The Kaduna Red Cross Branch has always occupied a strategic position in humanitarian endeavours within the state.

“Last year, the branch, in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross, alleviated the sufferings of people who were victims of various armed conflicts that affected some parts of the state.

“The branch will expand its coverage this year to ensure that many communities not reached last year, feel the impact of the Red Cross movement this year,” Mr Awulu said.

(NAN)