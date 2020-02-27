Red Cross to train 100 persons on First Aid in Kaduna

Red Cross
Red Cross

The Nigerian Red Cross Society said on Thursday that it would train 100 persons including people with disabilities in various communities in First Aid in Kaduna State.

Sunday Awulu, the Branch Secretary of the Society, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

He said that with the training of additional eight First Aid trainers in December last year, the branch was prepared to ensure that more people benefit from First Aid training this year.

Mr Awulu said that People Living With Disabilities were among those targeted for the all-important training.

“The organisation plans to train 100 people in Community First Aid.

“In realising this objective, we will select two communities within the state each quarter, and the communities will be responsible in selecting 25 participants each for the training.

“The training selections will be without discrimination, as people living with physical disability will also be included at every given opportunity,” Mr Awulu said.

According to him, the Kaduna branch is ready to conduct Certificated training in Basic, Advanced and Professional First Aid to corporate organisations and individuals that will make such request.

He noted that with the current large number of volunteers across the 23 local government areas in the state, there was so much that the society would achieve this year.

The official said the society was developing focused and strategic systems, that would enhance efficient service delivery with the required impact.

He said that the effort would include developing the potential in young people through mobilisation for service delivery.

Mr Awulu said the society would expand its coverage and alleviate the situation of vulnerable people, including those affected by disaster, epidemics, armed conflicts, and the poorest communities in urban and rural areas.

According to him, the vulnerable include women, children, aged and displaced people.

“The Kaduna Red Cross Branch has always occupied a strategic position in humanitarian endeavours within the state.

“Last year, the branch, in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross, alleviated the sufferings of people who were victims of various armed conflicts that affected some parts of the state.

“The branch will expand its coverage this year to ensure that many communities not reached last year, feel the impact of the Red Cross movement this year,” Mr Awulu said.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.