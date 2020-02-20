FG appoints registrar for board of Nigerian dental technologists

Related News

The federal government has approved the appointment of Idris Bappah as the new Registrar, Dental Technologists Registration Board of Nigeria.

According to a press statement signed by the head, press, public relations, Federal Ministry of Health, Eunice Akro, on Thursday, Mr Bappah’s appointment is for an initial term of four years.

Ms Akro said the reappointment takes effect from February 1.

The approval letter was signed by the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Dental Technologists Registration Board of Nigeria (DTRBN) is a parastatal of the federal ministry of health and is the statutory regulatory agency for the profession of dental technology in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the statement said the terms and conditions of the appointment are subject to the provisions of the enabling Act establishing the Board.

Congratulating Mr Bappah on his appointment, Mr Mamora reminded him of “the enormous responsibilities of his office and the expectations of the Government and Nigerians from him towards achieving efficient regulatory functions of the Board”.

He urged him to focus more on service performance in order to build public trust in the health sector.

He also tasked him to work cordially with the board members and others in order to leave a legacy that he would be remembered for.

Mr Bappah, while receiving his appointment letter, reportedly expressed his gratitude.

Until his appointment, Mr Bappah was the Chief Dental Technologist at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.