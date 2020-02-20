FG appoints registrar for board of Nigerian dental technologists

The federal government has approved the appointment of Idris Bappah as the new Registrar, Dental Technologists Registration Board of Nigeria.

According to a press statement signed by the head, press, public relations, Federal Ministry of Health, Eunice Akro, on Thursday, Mr Bappah’s appointment is for an initial term of four years.

Ms Akro said the reappointment takes effect from February 1.

The approval letter was signed by the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Dental Technologists Registration Board of Nigeria (DTRBN) is a parastatal of the federal ministry of health and is the statutory regulatory agency for the profession of dental technology in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the statement said the terms and conditions of the appointment are subject to the provisions of the enabling Act establishing the Board.

Congratulating Mr Bappah on his appointment, Mr Mamora reminded him of “the enormous responsibilities of his office and the expectations of the Government and Nigerians from him towards achieving efficient regulatory functions of the Board”.

He urged him to focus more on service performance in order to build public trust in the health sector.

He also tasked him to work cordially with the board members and others in order to leave a legacy that he would be remembered for.

Mr Bappah, while receiving his appointment letter, reportedly expressed his gratitude.

Until his appointment, Mr Bappah was the Chief Dental Technologist at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.