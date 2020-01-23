Lassa fever: Edo govt confirms death of eight persons

Related News

Edo State Government on Thursday said it recorded eight deaths out of a total of 175 cases of Lassa Fever since the current outbreak of the epidemic in the state.

Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Musa Ebomhiana, made this known in a statement made available to journalists in Benin City.

The statement said: “A total of 175 cases of Lassa Fever had been recorded in the state with eight persons dead since the current outbreak of the epidemic.

“This is the highest the state has recorded in the history since the first outbreak in the state.

“An ambulance has been dedicated strictly for the use of Lassa Fever cases in the state to help facilitate the curbing of the disease.

“The affected local government are, Esan West, Esan Central, Esan North East, Esan South East, Igueben, and Etsako West.

It, however, called on all health officials and stakeholders in the state to be proactive in handling all health cases in the state.

