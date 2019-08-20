Federal govt appoints new medical lab science council registrar

Related News

The federal government has confirmed the appointment of Tosan Erhabour as the substantive Registrar/CEO of Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head, Corporate Affairs Unit of MLSCN, Fidelia Ginikanwa, on Monday.

Mrs Ginikanwa said the Registrar, who is 55-years-old, is from Edo State and attended the School of Medical Technology, University of Benin Teaching Hospital in Benin City, Edo.

He received an award as the best graduating student in Hematology and Blood Group Serology and became an associate member of the Institute of Medical Laboratory Technology of Nigeria in 1990 and became a fellow of the Institute in 1994.

According to her, Mr Erhabour later got a Masters degree in medical laboratory science with a specialty in haematology from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma in 2003.

She said Mr Erhabor is a seasoned medical laboratory scientist and a civil servant with 27 years working experience.

He started his working career as a lecturer in 1992 at the school of Medical Laboratory Sciences, University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin, Edo.

In 1997, he transferred his service to the then Institute of medical laboratory science technology Lagos, as a principal medical laboratory scientist.

He rose through the ranks to become director and head of department, External Quality Assurance (EQA).

She said he became the Acting Registrar/CEO of MLSCN after the demise of late Olufunke Omotuyi, on June 15, 2016 being the most senior ranking officer as at that time.

He held this post tenaciously before his confirmation as substantive registrar of the council on August 19, effective from June 9, 2019 by the governing board of the council.

He is married and blessed with five children.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appointment is renewable after four years.

(NAN)