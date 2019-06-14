NCDC partners German agency to strengthen health security in Nigeria

Related News

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) have signed a memorandum of understanding to work together to strengthen health security in Nigeria.

RKI is Germany’s national public health institute. It has a mandate similar to NCDC.

Both agencies have the mandate to safeguard the public health of the citizens of their countries.

They are also tasked with the responsibilities to prevent, detect, investigate, and research prognosis of diseases.

Based on this, both institutes will be collaborating to improve on health security in Nigeria.

Health security

Health security in Nigeria remains a public concern, both locally and globally. This is because every year, Nigeria records outbreaks of different communicable diseases, some of which have been exported to other neighbouring countries and Europe.

Lassa fever and monkey pox diseases were exported from Nigeria to England and Singapore respectively.

There have been records of emerging and re-emerging diseases such as Lassa fever, yellow fever, meningitis, among others, putting Nigeria and the world at large under constant threat.

Also, Nigeria is currently facing the challenge on how to protect its citizens from external health threats such as the Ebola outbreak.

Although, Nigeria has once been successful in its effort to control the spread of Ebola virus, the country still faces many public health challenges.

Partnership

This has necessitated the government’s partnership with agencies and health institutions from other countries to minimise global health security threat.

To address these challenges, there is also a need to strengthen the local health security.

Preventing and reducing the likelihood of disease outbreaks is essential to save lives, and this can be achieved through training healthcare workers, establishing surveillance, reporting and emergency response systems, ensuring laboratory capacity, and strengthening health systems.

To that effect, NCDC, in its press statement on Thursday, said its partnership with the German institute, RKI, will provide it technical expertise and advice towards strengthening International Health Regulations (IHR) capacity.

The NCDC Chief Executive Officer, Chikwe Ihekweazu, said the “partnership is coming less than two years after NCDC began to collaborate with RKI on a project that led to the development of the national training manual for prevention control (IPC), in Nigeria”.

He said the new partnership is as a result of the successful project.

Mr Ihekweazu said both institutes have expanded their collaboration to include: intensifying surveillance of endemic viral infections of high public concerns, improving surveillance of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and antibiotic stewardship and improving infection prevention and control (IPC).

He said the new NCDC capacity development for preparedness and response for infectious disease (NICADE) project will involve partnership with tertiary hospitals under the coordination of NCDC and RKI.

“This partnership will include surveillance for Hepatitis E, Rotavirus and Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

Mr Ihekweazu had previously, said the federal government is committed to improving outbreak preparedness and response in Nigeria.

He said several gaps have been identified from an evaluation on the state of surveillance, preparedness and emergency response in the country.

He said NCDC is working with other partners to develop a plan on how Nigeria can better protect its populace against outbreaks of infectious diseases.

RKI’s president, Lothar Wieler, expressed his confidence in the outcome that the partnership will bring.

“As national public health institutes of federal republics, NCDC and RKI have similar structures that will provide strong learning opportunities for each other,” he said.

NCDC said the partnership is a mutually-beneficial opportunity for national public health institutes to collaborate towards global health security.

“It greatly demonstrates the fact that countries are mutually dependent on each other for health security.”