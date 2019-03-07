NAPTIP arrests man for allegedly raping minor

Related News

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has arrested a 51–year old Abuja-based engineer, Oluwadare Adesanmi, for alleged raping his 15-year-old house-help.

This information was contained in the statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday by the agency.

The agency also said the suspect reportedly impregnated the victim.

According to the statement, “The victim (name withheld), a Junior Secondary School Student (JSS) of one of the government schools in the Dutse area of the FCT, was hired by the family as house-help about two years ago and has been living with them in their one-bedroom apartment before the incident.”

The statement added that“the victim disclosed that Mr Adesanmi forced her to have sexual intercourse with him on two occasions in the sitting room where she sleeps.

“On the two occasions, he threatened to deal with her if she talks to anyone about it.”

Also, according to the victim in the statement, “The first time Mr Adesanmi started was when his wife travelled and the man sneaked into the parlour where she was sleeping, touched her and forced his way into her after covering her mouth so that she will not shout out. That was the day he deflowered her and it was the man who cleaned up the bloodstains and took away the bedspread she used to cover herself,” the statement added.

The statement added that the matter “now came to the open when one of the teachers in her school noticed some of the changes in the girl, she was now taken to the hospital where a pregnancy test, was done and it came out positive. Upon interrogation, the man confessed but maintained that he only slept with her once.

In her reaction to the arrest, the Director–General of NAPTIP, Julie Okah-Donli, said the suspect will soon be arraigned in court after the completion of the investigation.

She expressed sadness over the reported cases of child abuse, sexual exploitation, and rape across the country warning that the ugly development portends great danger to the nation.