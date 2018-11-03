HIV/AIDS: NAIIS completes survey in 16 states

Related News

The Nigeria HIV and AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS) says it has completed the ongoing HIV and AIDS survey in 16 states.

Adebobola Bashorun, NAIIS’s director in charge of advocacy, communication and social mobilization, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

NAN reports that the federal government launched the National AIDS survey on June 28, to determine the true distribution of HIV and AIDS, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C in the country.

Mr Bashorun noted that three states each in four geo-graphical zones and two states each in two other geo-graphical zones in the country had been completed.

“From the North East, Bauchi, Gombe and Adamawa states had been completed with 82 per cent, 88 per cent and 86 per cent total response rate respectively, while data cleaning was ongoing in Taraba.

“In North Central, Nasarawa, FCT and Kwara had been completed with 84 per cent, 79 per cent and 81 per cent total response rate respectively, while data cleaning was ongoing in Niger.

“Kano, Jigawa and Kaduna had been completed in the North West with 71 per cent, 86 per cent and 89 per cent response rate respectively recorded, while data cleaning was ongoing in Sokoto.

“From the South West, Lagos, Ogun and Ondo had been completed with 73 per cent, 71 per cent and 80 per cent response rate respectively, while data cleaning was ongoing in Ekiti.

“In the South East, Enugu and Anambra had been completed with 82 per cent and 81 per cent response rate respectively, while data cleaning was ongoing in Imo.

“In the South South, Cross River and Rivers had been completed with 81 per cent and 77 per cent response rate respectively, while data cleaning was ongoing in Bayelsa.

“Community Mobilisation activities are also ongoing in all other states where data has not been completed, except Plateau, Yobe and Borno states.

“We are watching the situation of things in those other states but we can assure you that all states would be captured in the survey,” he explained.

Mr Bashorun acknowledged the support of the various state governments in the states visited, adding that they had been supportive in the provision of logistics and venues for field teams.

“We look forward to enjoying increased support from other state governments as well as the people of Nigeria,” he said.

(NAN)