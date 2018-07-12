Zamfara govt begins renovation of 147 PHCs

Related News

The Zamfara State Government has started the renovation of 147 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in the state as part of efforts to improve rural health care delivery.

The Commissioner for Health, Lawal Liman, disclosed this in Gusau, the state capital on Thursday at the opening of the 5th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

Mr Liman was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Habibu Yelwa.

He said as part of measures to improve health care delivery, the state government planned to provide functional Primary Healthcare Centres in 147 wards of the state.

“We have started the renovation of 15 PHCs with the aim of upgrading them to maximum standard.

“This is in addition to renovation of general hospitals, expansion of Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital and the recent employment of 100 doctors and 322 nurses in the health sector, ‘’ Mr Liman said.

On routine immunisation, the commissioner said that the state government had spent six years without poliovirus in the state.

He commended the association for supporting the state government’s health care programmes.

Mr Liman gave an assurance of continued partnership with all stakeholders in promoting health care services in the state.

He thanked the development partners who had been supporting the state government on health care delivery.

The state Chairman of NMA, Ologunde Williams, commended the state government for the recent recruitment of doctors and health workers; as well as construction and renovation of hospitals.

Mr Williams called for an improvement of the general welfare of health workers in the state.

He appealed for a strong partnership by all stakeholders in the state to address health challenges.

Mr Williams said that the NMA was ever ready to partner with all tiers of government to render health care services to citizens of the state.

The Emir of Gusau, Ibrahim Bello and the state Commissioner for Education, Muttaka Rini, commended the NMA and other health professionals for their service to humanity and dedication.

(NAN)