Reps summon health minister over monkeypox outbreak

The House of Representatives on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, to appear before it to explain measures being taken to curb the outbreak of monkeypox across the country.

The National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer of the National Centre for Disease Control, Chikwe Ihekweazu, had earlier confirmed that 31 cases of the disease had been recorded already in seven states.

In a motion raised by Diri Douye, under matters of urgent national importance, the lawmaker said it was alarming that the disease was spreading fast while it appeared that the ministry was helpless without the aid of the World Health Organisation.

He expressed concern that a country like Nigeria did not have a laboratory to respond to the health emergencies without first sending specimens to Dakar, Senegal, for investigations.

He also expressed his displeasure that the minister admitted that Nigeria was helpless.

“The House is concerned by the shocking admission of Adewole that monkeypox could not be confirmed in Nigeria until laboratory investigations by the WHO and referral to Dakar, Senegal.”

The house in a unanimous vote agreed to summon the health minister.