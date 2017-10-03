Doctors’ union slam treatment of colleagues in state hospitals

Related News

The National Association of Resident Doctors has expressed dismay over the poor treatment of some of its members, especially those in the State University Teaching hospitals.

The doctors lamented that some of its members had been sacked while others have had their salaries withheld without reason.

The newly-elected president of the association, Ugochukwu Chinaka, who spoke during a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, said such treatment is appalling since all doctors are meant to be treated equally.

Mr. Chinaka said the plight of the resident doctors was disclosed during a meeting held to discuss pertinent issues affecting quality health care delivery to Nigerians as well as the welfare of its members.

“We noted the deplorable state of our members’ welfare in State University Teaching Hospitals, in terms of innovation, sponsorship of training, and state of healthcare facilities there. We also noted the ‘casualization’ of doctors particularly in LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomosho.

“Also, the current spate of the sack of our members at the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri. This is coupled with the lingering non-payment of December 2015 salary in that centre (LAUTECH) should be looked into”, he said

He also condemned the alleged ‘threat and action’ of some hospitals’ chief executives, especially those of Jos University Teaching Hospital; National Orthopedic Hospital, Dala; University College Hospital, Ibadan and the Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

Their activities, he said, were capable of causing a breakdown of peace.

The association also sought for equal remuneration and welfare package for medical doctors employed in federal and state-owned hospitals.

It said that its members were prepared to ”use all available means to ensure that doctors in the services of state governments get the same treatment as others in federal service.”

The association noted that there was no basis for doctors employed in state health institutions ”to be treated less than their counterparts in federal hospitals.”

Speaking on the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU earlier signed with the government, he said the doctors were happy with the development.

“So far we have witnessed considerable implementation of the terms of settlement. The resident doctors are happy with what is happening.

“Though a few centres have not complied, we want to advise them not to frustrate the efforts of the Federal Government. They should work with the terms of agreement so we don’t come back to (a) problematic situation”, he said

After 10 days of embarking on a strike, the resident doctors resumed work on September 14.

This was prompted by an agreement reached with the federal government.