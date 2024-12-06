The United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in collaboration with APIN Public Health Initiatives has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Nigeria.

This was made known at a media roundtable in Abuja on Thursday where the Team Lead for Community and Gender at US CDC Nigeria, Victor Adamu, emphasised the harmful effects of GBV on physical, mental, and social well-being.

Mr Adamu, who was represented by the organisation’s Deputy Director for Programmes, Jerry Gwamna, said GBV in every form has deleterious effects on the complete health of survivors.

He said the CDC is dedicated to combating GBV and reducing its effects through strategic partnerships.

He noted that, with funding from the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and support from implementing partners, the centre has introduced programmes aimed at preventing GBV and offering essential support to survivors.

“We work to either alleviate the issues that survivors have passed through or to prevent such GBV cases from happening at all,” he said.

APIN official speaks

Also speaking, the Gender Technical Lead at APIN Public Health Initiatives, Bola Thompson, encouraged survivors to speak up and reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to ongoing efforts against GBV.

Ms Thompson stressed the importance of individuals encouraging survivors to speak out and reassured that the organisation would continue its fight against GBV, ensuring sustained support for victims and survivors.

Promoting equality, support for survivors

The Gender and GBV Programme Specialist at CDC, Bukola Adewumi, disclosed the organisation’s commitment to addressing gender equality and GBV.

Ms Adewumi also emphasised the importance of accessible and quality health services for all.

She said: “As an organisation, we are committed to addressing gender equality and GBV to support survivors’ and improve health outcomes”.

“And for us, this means that we believe and uphold that everyone, regardless of their sex, gender, socioeconomic status, cultural background, have the right to the highest attainable standard of health.”

GBV, HIV

Recognising the impact of GBV and HIV on women and girls, Ms Adewumi listed strategies being implemented to address these interconnected issues.

“Our comprehensive approach includes community based interventions to transform harmful social norms and equipping individuals with essential skills to manage their health and well-being,” she said.

She said through these efforts, the organisation aim to reduce HIV transmission rates, enhance care and support for GVB survivors, and foster safer, more equitable communities where everyone can thrive.

She highlighted initiatives established by the organisation to support prevention efforts, focusing on community involvement and empowering adolescents, caregivers, and community leaders to actively engage in these efforts.

One of such initiatives is the ‘No Means No’ intervention, which she said it equips adolescent boys and girls with skills to prevent sexual violence.

“This is a community based model that teaches girls self defense skills ,verbal, mental, and physical and empowers them to say no and mean it,” she added

She also mentioned that since its implementation, over 200 instructors have been certified, reaching more than 78,000 adolescents across communities.

Strengthening responses

In its efforts to combat the epidemic, the organisation emphasised the importance of identifying survivors and providing comprehensive care.

Ms Adewumi explained how screening for GBV is integrated into all health services to ensure no survivor is overlooked.

“We find those who need services and we do this by ensuring that everyone, regardless of whatever health service they come to access at the facility, is screened for GBV,” she said.

Call to action

GBV remains a critical issue in Nigeria, and the world at large, disproportionately affecting both men and women.

The impact is far reaching, with survivors often facing physical injuries and mental health challenges. While the Nigerian government has made some efforts in addressing GBV, including the enactment of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, challenges in implementation persist.

In response, organisations like the CDC are working relentlessly to combat GBV through awareness campaigns, direct support for survivors, and collaboration with government bodies.

The US CDC officials have, therefore, called for active involvement in combating GBV, pointing out the need for cross-sector collaboration to create lasting change.

“It behoves on us as an organisations interested in the health and well-being of our people to work together to prevent GBV and mitigate its impacts,” they said.

