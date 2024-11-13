Voices for Inclusion and Equity (VIEW) has called on the Sokoto State Governor, Aliyu Sokoto, to respect women’s rights and create a more inclusive environment.

The group made the call in a statement jointly signed by Asma’u Joda, Saudatu Mahdi, Maryam Uwais, Aisha Oyebode, Amina Salihu, Mairo Mandara, Kadaria Ahmed, Fatima Akilu, Rabi Jimeta and Aisha Ibrahim, on Wednesday.

Hamdiyya Sidi, 18, was recently arrested for allegedly inciting unrest and arraigned for demanding accountability from the state governor over the degenerating security situation in the state.

The group, a coalition of gender advocates, is committed to fostering equitable, inclusive, and just societies for women across the nation.

They urged the governor to immediately and publicly condemn the treatment of a “courageous” young woman and acknowledge his responsibility to safeguard the people of Sokoto State.

The statement reads in part: “We expect him to support her and also listen to her pleas for support, with a view to addressing them. His public denouncement would send a message that the state values the lives and safety of its women.

“Ignoring her pleas for her community, and indeed, the state at large only deepens the wounds that violence has already inflicted on Northern Nigeria’s social fabric.”

Backstory

According to online reports, the teenager made a video on social media lamenting the insecurity and gender-based violence faced by women and girls in the state.

She reportedly asked the governor if he and his family faced the horrific violence that has befallen several countless women across the region.

She was subsequently arrested by the police in the state.

Meanwhile, the police claimed that the victim was arrested when a village head filed a complaint that a woman was inciting unrest in the community.

“Hamdiya Sidi was arrested, arraigned, then released on bail. She returned home and some hoodlums abducted and beat her, leading to injuries,” Saadatu Madaki, an activist, told SaharaReporters.

“She was taken to the hospital where she received treatment. She was later moved by her family to a secure location.

“She doesn’t live in a village. She stays in the city, she was in her grandmother’s house when the attack happened.”

Conflict

The group said women live in constant threat of violence, rape, kidnapping and terror at the hands of assailants “in the conflict-ridden spaces of Northern Nigeria.”

The group said at no point did the teenager criticise the governor or incite unrest.

The statement added: “She was merely calling attention to a humanitarian crisis, of which there are countless victims, including members of her family and community.

“These atrocities continue unabated under the gaze of our leaders, who have been elected to protect their citizens. Instead of responding with empathy, action, support, or even basic respect, the elected authorities in Sokoto chose to wield power and influence to silence her.”

Accountability

The group said the teenager spoke for millions of women who live in fear and those whose pleas have been ignored.

It further stated: “Her arrest sends a chilling message: that in Sokoto, those in power are more interested in suppressing dissent than in protecting their people.

“It tells Northern women that their lives, their safety, and their voices are less important than the comfort of those who hold office. Why should a woman be detained and beaten up for speaking a painful truth? She did not curse, she did not threaten, and she did not incite violence; she asked a simple question.

“This cowardly response from the powers-that-be reeks of authoritarianism, and signals a profound disrespect not only for her, but for all women who bear the brunt of this unchecked violence.”

According to the statement, it is a clear sign of “decayed democracy” if those in public offices cannot tolerate questions from the electorates.

The group further said that the persecution of those who demand accountability from elected officials have become a commonplace.

They urged northern governors to protect and support their “suffering citizens” and address the issues raised.

Government keeps mum

Meanwhile, the Sokoto State Government has refused to speak on the matter as both the governor’s spokesperson and the state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bello Danchadi, are yet to react to request by this newspaper.

While Abubakar Bawa, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor did not answer his telephone calls and was yet to reply to a text message to his telephone line, Mr Danchadi said he would not speak on the matter for now.

He said: “I would rather not comment on this matter, now”.

