Nigerian girl children still suffer different forms of child rights abuses ranging from forced marriage, Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and limited education, among others, findings by the State of Nigerian Girls Summit (SONGS) have shown.

The group’s Steering Committee’s preliminary report on the 2024 state camps held nationwide highlights key findings and recommendations from extensive data collection and consultations.

Organised by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs in partnership with various development partners, SONGS brings together government officials, international organisations, civil society organisations, and adolescent girls to raise awareness on Nigerian girls’ challenges.

Key challenges

Nigerian girls face stigmatisation, poverty, and lack of justice when reporting gender-based violence, the report noted.

Also, when trying to contribute to decision-making, they encounter negative responses, it added.

“When girls try to speak up and contribute to decision-making, they often face negative, humiliating, and even abusive responses from older members of the community,” the report said.

The report shows that issues such as forced or early marriage, FGM, rape, sexual abuse and harassment, child labour, human trafficking, molestation, denial of access to education, gender discrimination, denial to equal opportunity, and denial of sports participation, severely impact their well-being and potential.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Limited education contributes to the underdevelopment of communities, as it exposes underprivileged girls to social vices and deprives them of the right to participate in decision-making,” a part of the report reads.

“Underprivileged girls often have little to no access to quality healthcare, leading them to rely on traditional medicines, and subpar healthcare facilities.”

Committee co-chair speaks

Tunde Aremu, the committee’s co-chair, said drawing from the insights of the findings, it is important to create platforms where young people can interact freely and ensure the enactment of laws that drive inclusive and gender-responsive decision-making and access to free and quality education at all levels.

Mr Aremu said the organisers are committed to working with decision-makers and policymakers to ensure that Nigerian girls’ “unique needs” and aspirations are addressed effectively.

State of emergency

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Senate has urged the government to declare a state of emergency on the protection and welfare of the girl-child to address the educational, health, and safety needs of girls across the country.

According to the Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingible, who moved the motion, “Child marriage remains prevalent across Nigeria, with the northern zones showing alarming statistics.”

She said according to the 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS), over 44 per cent of girls are married before the age of 18 with high percentages in states like Zamfara, Bauchi, and Sokoto.

“Child marriage deprived girls of their right to education, health, and a safe childhood, trapping them in cycles of poverty and oppression. It is observed that each of the six geopolitical zones has distinct but equally pressing challenges facing the girl-child,” she said.

The senator prayed the Senate to encourage the federal government to domesticate and enforce the Child Rights Act and the Violence against Persons (Prohibition) Act, with a focus on eradicating harmful traditional practices like child marriage and female genital mutilation, while ensuring girls’ protection and empowerment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

