Uju Ohanenye, who until yesterday was Nigeria’s women’s affairs minister, has spoken after President Bola Tinubu sacked her.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ms Ohanenye is one of the five ministers Mr Tinubu sacked on Wednesday. The president also appointed seven new ministers and redeployed ten others.

In her first public reaction after her sack, Ms Ohanenye, in a post on X, expressed “sincere gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The former minister, whose tenure was dogged by several controversies, also thanked the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, for “her invaluable guidance and support during my tenure as Minister of Women Affairs.”

Read the minister’s full statement below.

I write to express my sincere gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It has been an honor and a privilege to contribute to the development of our Nation.

I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for her invaluable guidance and support during my tenure as Minister of Women Affairs. Her kindness and encouragement have been instrumental to my success.

To the people of Nigeria, I am deeply grateful for your unwavering support. Your trust and confidence in me have been a constant source of inspiration.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

I remain committed to serving my country and will continue to do my utmost to contribute to its progress and prosperity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

