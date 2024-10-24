Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Nigeria’s first female Minister of State, Police Affairs, has been reassigned to the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

President Bola Tinubu reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday, sacking the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju-Ken Ohaneneye, and four others.

The others are Lola Ade-John, former Minister of Tourism; Tahir Mamman, former Minister of Education; Abdullahi Gwarzo, former Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development; and Jamila Ibrahim, former Minister of Youth Development.

The newly appointed ministers who would still have to be confirmed by the Senate are Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu who has been named as the new Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Nentawe Yilwatda as a replacement for the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Betta Edu, among others.

New minister’s profile

Raised in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim was born in Plateau State.

She attended Aruwa Nursery School and Jabi Primary School. She hails from Keffi in Nasarawa State.

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology at the University Of Abuja. At 21, she acquired two Master’s Degrees —an MA in Management and an MBA from Webster University, UK.

Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim worked as senior sales director at Mary Kay Cosmetics, UK.

The politician and businesswoman also previously served as a special adviser on Strategic Communication to the former minister of Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, and was appointed a member of the Nasarawa State Economic Advisory Council in 2019.

Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim was removed as director-general of the anti-trafficking agency after spending five months in the position in May 2021 and transferred to another agency —the Federal National Commission For Refugees Migrants And Internally Displaced Persons Office.

She was appointed Minister of State Police Affairs in 2023, her latest position until the recent development.

