Women leaders enrich storytelling with their distinct perspective, marked by empathy, nuance and strength, Olusegun Osoba, veteran journalist and former Governor of Ogun State, said on Thursday.

Mr Osoba spoke at the 10th anniversary of the Report Women initiative by the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ), which was held at the Metropolitan Club in the Victoria Island area of Lagos State.

In commemoration of the anniversary, WSCIJ also launched a female experts source guide website to facilitate different perspectives in media reports.

The website has over 500 female experts from different fields.

“As a staunch believer in investigative journalism, I know the value of diverse perspectives in uncovering the truth,” he said.

“Women as leaders bring nuance, empathy and strength to storytelling.

“For too long, we have overlooked the voices and leadership of women. We cannot tell the story of our nation, nor can we fight the battles of injustice and corruption if we silence half of our population.”

Mr Osoba reminisced on his journalism career saying it is a “great pleasure that you are encouraging investigative journalism.”

The octogenarian commended WSCIJ for bringing onboard the platform to improve media representation.

He also urged journalists to counter fake news by producing fact-based news.

On new initiative

In her opening remarks, Motunrayo Alaka, the Chief Executive Officer of WSCIJ, described the female expert source guide as a “strategic intervention” that connects journalists with female thought leaders.

“It is more than a directory,” she said. “It’s a powerful tool… and I hope that every journalist and editor will use it.”

Mrs Alaka said the website was inspired by the low number of entries from female reporters for WSCIJ’s annual award and the imposter syndrome she battled as a young professional.

She said the guide is an intentional resource to advance gender-balance media representation.

“We hope to grow it to 3,000 experts,” she said.

On her part, Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, Executive Director, Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), called on every sector to join the mission.

“This is a mission that we all need to join in a boat together,” she said.

“The issue of equality is not a women’s issue, it is a human rights issue.”

‘Milestone achievement’

“It’s a milestone achievement,” Adeola Ekine, Chairperson, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Lagos State chapter said of the newly launched platform.

She said it would serve as a valuable website for journalists seeking diverse perspectives in reports and analysis.

She said: “It will bridge the gap between female experts and journalists.

“For too long we have been underrepresented in the media. We are proud to be part of the initiative. This aligns with our mission.

“This will ensure that women’s voices are no longer sidelined. You have set a standard for excellence. The platform will shape journalism in Nigeria.”

How to address female experts’ unwillingness

During the panel session, Kabir Alabi, Vice President (West) of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) spoke on how to address the unwillingness of some female experts to speak with journalists.

Mr Alabi said: “The newsroom thrives on sources who are experts. As journalists, we don’t create effects, we report effects.

“Our experiences so far are that women are not forthcoming, even on issues that are peculiar to them. What do you do?

“You try as many sources as possible and ensure that the report is balanced enough. The benefits are there for everyone.”

He also noted that the media landscape is changing and that there are many opportunities for women in the newsroom.

“80 per cent of the new intakes in the Guardian newspaper are women,” he said.

Meanwhile, Amina Salihu, Deputy Director, Nigeria Office of MacArthur Foundation, spoke on gender inclusion, noting that her organisation prioritises issues such as education, electricity, and anti-corruption, among others, “because women and girls are directly impacted by these challenges”.

