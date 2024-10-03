The Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has called for increased women empowerment in Nigeria.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan called during the 8th Voice of Women (VOW) conference and Award held in Abuja on Thursday.

At the event with the theme: “Achieving women’s inclusion for a sustainable Nigeria,” Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan said women deserve equal voices and rights.

“With women making up nearly half of the country’s population, it is essential to ensure their voices are heard and their rights are protected,” she said.

VOW

Voice of Women Empowerment Foundation is a non-profit, non-political organisation dedicated to promoting self-reliance and leadership among women and girls.

The organisation achieves this through advocacy for well-being and capacity building, aligning with the sustainable development goals.

The convener of VOW, who doubles as the CEO of Women Radio, Toun Okewale-Sonaiya, in her welcome address, stated that their goal is to see more women at the helm of affairs.

“Our goal is to see “more women“ in positions of power, authority, and leadership that require us to work strategically and without bias. No matter her ethnicity, if a bold woman steps forward to lead, we must support her,” she said.

She also appreciated the women at the grassroots for their roles in society and urged that they collectively support “more women” into leadership.

She appreciated the Kwara State Governor for supporting VOW and seeing that this year’s event was a success.

Overcoming challenges and achieving equality

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, earlier in her keynote speech, highlighted the struggles Nigerian women face. She emphasised the importance of unity, leadership, and addressing key concerns.

She said: “Nigerian women encounter numerous challenges, including abandonment and limited access to finance and markets.”

By addressing the challenges faced by women, she stated that they can unlock their full potential for growth and development.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan urged politicians to understand and address women’s concerns, promoting leadership roles and self-advocacy stressing the need for reforms, particularly in the civil service, where women face inequality and harassment.

She shared personal experiences, underscoring the importance of empathy and connectivity with Nigerian women.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan said addressing entrepreneurs, acknowledging the challenges they face in accessing finance, markets, and capacity building.

“How do you sell yourself as a politician to these women? You identify with their challenges. Access to finance, access to market, branding, capacity building, all of these are major concerns of a given entrepreneur,” she said.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Ikeiruka Onyejeocha, speaking at the event also emphasised the importance of empowering women, particularly in rural areas.

She said recognising their resilience, creativity, and resourcefulness is key.

Also, she further highlighted the significance of women’s participation in decision-making, stating that it leads to more inclusive economies, improved public services, and stronger community development.

She encouraged women to speak up and celebrate mothers who have overcome challenges, emphasising the importance of mentorship and networking.

Call to action

Mrs Okewale-Sonaiya urged President Bola Tinubu to ensure more women are included in his administration.

She said: “I call on President Bola Tinubu to lend his voice and political will to get the 74 extra seats bill passed by the 10th National Assembly.

“We need you to deliberate and intentionally use your voice and political will to do more and elevate Nigerian women’s inclusion to a global standard.”

Mrs Okewale-Sonaiya also charged the women to financially support women contesting for elections, engage in campaigns in their homes to support women, pray, and also vote their fellow women into power.

