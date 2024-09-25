The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) is set to launch a female experts source guide website with over 500 female thought leaders from different sectors to facilitate their engagement as sources in the news.

The launch is a part of the activities marking the 10th anniversary of its Report Women Programme, Motunrayo Alaka, the executive director said in a press statement on Tuesday.

The event, scheduled for 3 October in Lagos, is part of the centre’s initiatives created to address the underrepresentation of women as expert sources in Nigerian media space.

“Findings from WSCIJ’s 2024 report, “Who Leads the Newsrooms and News?”, had revealed that men have seven times the representation of women as expert sources or guests, with 87.9 per cent, while women comprise 12.1 per cent,” the statement said.

About Source Guide

WSCIJ said currently, the source guide features over 500 female experts across various fields, including Agriculture, Business and Economy, Education, Health and Science, Law, Media, Politics and Governance, and Security.

It noted that the platform aims to ensure that journalists can access relevant female voices across various sectors, “making it easier for journalists and media organisations to include female perspectives in their reporting.”

The statement added said that the platform will be broadened to include additional fields and will allow female experts to submit their profiles for inclusion, “subject to internal approval.”

WSCIJ said: “The public presentation of the Report Women! Experts source guide will feature the unveiling of the website, a demonstration of its use, and a panel discussion on its potential impact on promoting gender diversity in the media.

“It is part of WSCIJ’s broader Report Women! News and Newsroom Engagement Project, supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.”

WSCIJ/Report Women

WSCIJ is dedicated to advancing transparency and accountability through investigative journalism.

The Report Women, a project under WSCIJ, was designed in 2014 to increase the quality and quantum of reports about girls and women in Nigeria.

According to the centre, the programme is designed to equip female journalists with skills, support and tools required to position them for the highest leadership positions in their various media houses.

