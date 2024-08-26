Award-winning Nigerian executive coach Bola Matel-Okoh has offered insight into how career women can effectively build strategic networks.

Networking is building and maintaining professional relationships to exchange information, support, and opportunities.

While networking is often considered indispensable for career advancement, it is sometimes discouraging, especially for women.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Ms Matel-Okoh highlighted several unique obstacles that career women face in networking. These include balancing work and personal commitments, navigating male-dominated industries, and overcoming gender-based discrimination.

Furthermore, Ms Matel-Okoh stressed that career women have ample opportunities to capitalise despite these challenges, empowering them to take charge of their networking journey.

She said: “They also have opportunities, such as leveraging women-centric networking groups, mentorship programs, and digital platforms to expand their reach and visibility, like The Women’s Lifestyle hub I founded in 2022. These platforms create a sense of community and shared experience, making every woman feel connected and supported.

“The Women’s Lifestyle Hub (WLH) is a mentorship and community platform designed to offer top, vibrant female executives the opportunity to gain insights, counselling, and mentorship from other leading female Executive Coaches across various disciplines and niches through group mentorship experiences. These women can acquire the requisite knowledge and skills to attain personal and professional excellence, build relationships through networking, boost their careers, and strengthen their leadership capacity.”

Building networks

Furthermore, the founder of BMO Advisory Services stated that building a solid network required women to participate in professional online forums, contribute to industry publications, attend virtual events, and volunteer for projects related to their field.

More so, she said joining hobby or interest groups that attract professionals from various industries is also a strategy for women to build a professional network.

The Non-Executive Director at Wema Bank PLC stated that networking fosters strong relationships that offer mutual support, opportunities, and collaborative partnerships for career women.

“Digital platforms have made networking more accessible, allowing women to connect globally and access diverse opportunities without geographical constraints—and that is wonderful, to be honest! These platforms offer convenience, a wider reach, and various tools to maintain and organise our connections.

“However, it is sacrosanct to point out the lack of personal touch and immediacy of in-person interactions on online platforms. Balancing both approaches can maximise the benefits of each, combining the depth of face-to-face meetings with the breadth of digital connections”, she added.

Advice

She encouraged women to make networking a consistent part of their daily lives instead of viewing it as a separate activity.

Ms Matel-Okoh said, “Remember that spas, upscale restaurants, galleries, and retreats are not left out. Nonetheless, seeking mentorship or reverse mentorship relationships can provide unique networking opportunities and insights. I advise women to integrate networking into their regular routines rather than treating it as an additional task.

“This can include attending industry events, participating in professional group activities, and using digital platforms effectively. Prioritising high-impact networking activities and setting specific goals can make networking more manageable. Include time management techniques and delegating specific responsibilities to help you balance these demands”.

Importance of networking

Ms Matel-Okoh, recognised as ‘Super Achiever’ and honoured as Peak Performing Woman of the Year 2023, maintained that networking has the potential to unlock high-level opportunities for women.

She said, “For those starting their career or business, these networks help scale their advancement faster as they receive guidance, resources, and connections that can open doors and provide early support, helping to establish a solid professional foundation.

“This plays a crucial role in helping to develop each woman’s leadership capacity and capability, enabling the aspiring woman to operate at her highest potential. This way, they see the need to effectively utilise their skills in building long-term strategic relationships designed to help develop their leadership competencies and take the teams they lead to the next level.”

She emphasised that career women should approach networking as forming authentic connections rather than exchanging favours.

“I help clients overcome discomfort by encouraging them and helping them understand that the focus should be on identifying shared interests and values with potential contacts. I also provide strategies for starting conversations, active listening, and finding common ground. Practising these skills in low-pressure environments will surely build the confidence and authenticity needed for high-pressure environments.”

According to her, finding the right network requires career evaluation, goal identification, and understanding the support and opportunities needed.

She also advised career women to seek networks with industry expertise, shared values, and diverse perspectives to align with their goals.

“Then, seek connections that are well-networked and can introduce you to further valuable contacts. While you can leverage LinkedIn for this purpose, joining industry communities or communities of similar purpose will yield significant value.”

Diversity

Additionally, Ms Matel-Okoh, who has mentored many women, noted that diverse and inclusive networks offer unique perspectives, drive innovation, and create a more supportive environment in networking.

“To address diversity and inclusion, I encourage professionals to intentionally seek out connections from varied backgrounds, industries, and experiences. This can be achieved by attending events focused on inclusion and actively reaching out to underrepresented demographics within the network.

“Women should also advocate and participate in initiatives that promote diversity within their organisations and networks. This will promote a culture of inclusivity and broaden their perspectives.”

