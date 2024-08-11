Nigeria’s First Lady, Remi Tinubu, has called for a gender sensitive educational system that challenges stereotypes and drives equity.

Mrs Tinubu made the call during the launch of #WeAreEqual Campaign put together by the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) in Angola, a statement by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, said on Saturday.

The theme of the campaign is: “Role of Education in Achieving Gender Equality as a Means to Combat Child and Youth Violence.”

Mrs Tinubu argues that education plays an important role in shaping attitudes, beliefs and behaviour from an early age.

She said: “When gender equity becomes an integral part of our educational system, there will be a shift in societal attitudes whereby boys and men learn to respect and value women and girls as equals, reducing the likelihood of engaging in violent behaviour.

“We are not unmindful of girls and women who have been victims and survivors. I chose education to drive the #WeAreEqual campaign and specifically adopted the Alternative High School For Girls as the focus.”

Education as tool

She said education remains a critical component of any progressive society, thereby calling for the inclusion of activities to help dismantle notions of gender specific roles in teaching.

Mrs Tinubu decried the high rate of gender and domestic violence especially the incidences of rape and defilement saying an educated and well informed person would not partake in such.

“Education is not simply about acquiring knowledge and skills; it is about instilling values of respect, empathy and understanding,” she said.

Mrs Tinubu further urged all Africans to get involved in the campaign “for the sake of our children, the youth, and for generations yet unborn.”

In his remarks, the Angolan President, Joao Lourenco, urged the women to continue to lend their voices for the cause especially as women and children are the worst hit in conflict zones.

