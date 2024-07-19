Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has expressed the willingness to “review and domesticate” the National Gender Policy.

By domesticating the law, the state will be incorporating the provisions of the National Gender Policy to align with the domestic laws, norms and cultural beliefs of the state.

Tudu Suleman, a media aide to Mr Lawal, made this known in a press statement he shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

The governor was said to have made the commitment at the government house in Gusau, the state capital, during a meeting with the representatives of Advocacy Nigeria- a non-governmental organisation working to promote the voice of women in governance and development through research, advocacy and planning.

The group paid a courtesy visit to the governor on Thursday.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abubakar Nakwada, received the group on behalf of the governor.

Mr Nakwada said Mr Lawal’s administration has already taken a bold step in reducing the maternal mortality rate by declaring a state of emergency in the health sector, signifying his commitment to overhaul the healthcare system in the state, which will positively affect the state’s maternal mortality indices.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“Already, Governor Dauda Lawal has declared a state of emergency in the health sector. And part of the measures being taken in this regard includes construction and reconstruction of hospitals, provision of the state-of-the-art equipment, manpower and policy adjustments to improve healthcare service delivery in the state,” he said.

“His Excellency is very passionate and so serious about anything that will bring development to Zamfara State. So take it at the highest level of political will that we will review these policies and come up with a well-articulated policy document,” the official said.

Earlier in her remarks, the Executive Director of Advocacy Nigeria, Saudatu Sani, thanked the governor for the reception.

“She added that this is the first time ever that any Governor of Zamfara State grants them an audience,” the statement said.

National Gender Policy

Developed in 2006, the National Gender Policy aims primarily at achieving gender equality, gender and social inclusion.

The policy provides strategic policy guidance for mainstreaming gender at all levels as well as addresses the inequalities that exist in the socioeconomic sphere.

In furthering equal access to economic opportunities, Nigeria 2023 formulated the Women Economic Empowerment and Action Plan roadmap for measuring progress and ensuring accountability toward achieving the set goals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

