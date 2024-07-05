A Deputy Commissioner of Police in Borno, Ahmad Bello, has called for stringent laws to stop the withdrawal of rape and other sexual violence cases by relations of victims in court.

He made the call in Maiduguri as part of his contribution to a stakeholders’ consultative meeting on Enhancing Gender-Responsive Security Operations and Community Dialogue, organised by UN Women in collaboration with the Borno Ministry of Women Affairs.

Mr Bello, who represented the Borno Police Command at the meeting, said, “Another major thing that needs to be addressed is the culture of silence and stigmatisation of rape and other sexual violence victims.

”We have seen instances while a sexual violence case is progressing, prosecutors will get court affidavits from victim’s relations saying they want to withdraw the case.

”Such intentions to withdraw have to do with fear of stigmatisation.

”In many instances, the victims want justice but are put in a dilemma by their relations,” he said.

Mr Bello called for laws to keep requests for withdrawal of the cases under “keep in view” for some period of time to enable the victim to finally decide on the matter.

He urged UN Women and other stakeholders to sponsor a bill to address some of the loopholes slowing the fight against sexual and gender-based violence in society.

(NAN)

