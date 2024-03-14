The founder of the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Afe Babalola (SAN), on Thursday, demanded the inclusion of 40 per cent representation of women in state Houses of Assembly, the National Assembly and in government, in the constitution being amended by federal legislators.

Mr Babalola, who stated this at the 2024 International Women’s Day Lecture organised by Law Students’ Society of ABUAD in honour of his late mother, Abigail Babalola, charged women to come together, and take advantage of their numerical advantage and participate more in politics.

He noted that God did not create women to be inferior to men.

“Look at what happened in our university here. In some courses, women are more than men. When you have 10 First Class, 9 will be girls. I remember our 2022 Convocation when all the 15 who made First Class in Law were ladies. Someone even said she thought they wanted to call out the ladies before their male counterparts. But alas, the truth of the matter was that no boy made a First Class in Law that year!

“We have been in active politics, voting for different governments, since 1960 (64 years ago). You know as much as I do that at all levels, local, state and federal, only men are voted in. Thus far, all the Presidents in Nigeria have been men while all the Governors too have been men. We have a few instances where women are deputy governors. Is it a sin to be a woman? Did God create them to be dominated by men? Certainly not,” Mr Babalola said.

He suggested that women should acknowledge that nature does not make them inferior to men, saying that both men and women have the right to rule Nigeria.

“After all, women are not as susceptible to corruption as men. Women respect the law more than men. Put in positions of power, they are more committed and more committed and dependable. If you want an example, go to my university. The summary of what I am saying is, women should come together, take advantage of their population, and participate more in politics.

“Finally, I suggest that the constitution be amended to ensure 40% representation of women in the State Assembly, National Assembly and in Government. With that, Nigeria will witness progress in their partnership,” he added.

In her keynote paper, titled: ‘Inspiring Inclusion: Men and Women as Partners in Progress,’ which she presented at the occasion, the wife of Ekiti State Governor, Olayemi Oyebanji, said the percentage of the women occupying the political leadership positions in Nigeria and many other countries is still very low. She wondered why women should be begging for 35 per cent affirmation when both men and women should have equal opportunity.

“There is no doubt that the men outweigh the women numerically in these positions. Hence, the voices of the women could not be heard easily in national discourse. However, we thank God for Ekiti State Government for being gender sensitive in the appointment of women into various political offices. This could be further improved as time goes on, for men and women to occupy leadership positions without any bias.

“In Nigeria today, it is obvious that men dominate the political space. How many women occupy political leadership positions? How many women are appointed or elected as chairpersons of boards and parastatals in government establishments?

“Women are not expected to play a second fiddle role in society. The men and women should always be given equal chance and opportunity to dictate the political climate without seeing the women as weaker vessels,” Mrs Oyebanji stressed.

