Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has announced that an initiative aimed at engendering transparency and accountability in the management of public funds targeted at addressing gender matters in the country is set for launch.

Tagged: “Integrity Brigade,” the minister said it is a team of journalists, religious leaders, and traditional leaders, among other volunteers, “whose aim is not only to educate the public on government policies and programmes towards addressing women’s concerns but also “to help the government address issues of transparency and accountability.”

Mrs Kennedy-Ohanenye, who addressed a briefing at the ministry on Monday, expressed her determination to combat what she described as “monumental corruption in donor support for women’s empowerment.”

In October 2023, the minister threatened legal action against the United Nations, if its agencies failed to give an account of funds allegedly received to address issues concerning women in Nigeria.

The one-month ultimatum issued by the minister ran between 16 October and 15 November 2023, but more than two months after the expiration of the deadline, nothing has been heard of the matter.

However, while addressing the media on Monday, Mrs Kennedy-Ohanenye said: “I call for this briefing so that you (the Media) will come to work with me as a family because Nigerians are ready to save Nigeria.

“I want the media to join the Integrity Brigade to fight off those who are embezzling funds.”

Banking on President’s support

According to the minister, the media must ensure that money meant for women is not diverted through “consultancies, meetings, and technical support.”

She said: “Now that we have the support of Mr President, who has said from the onset to allow the poor to breathe. He is ready to sign for a restructured Nigeria for women so that help for women will go directly to vulnerable and rural women and children.

“He is encouraging no more advocacies, meetings, consultancies, training, and research funded by donor funds or borrowed money.

“If the media doesn’t help Mr President, they will frustrate him because most of the donors, he’s not aware of because a bunch of people are deciding for the whole of Nigeria.”

She emphasised the importance of the media in exposing corruption and bringing information and awareness to the public.

P-Bat als for launch

The minister also revealed that P-Bat Cares for Nigerian Women, another initiative, will also be launched on the 7 March by President Tinubu. This initiative, she said, is aimed at ensuring women are economically empowered and “would have an e-market portal, a national women’s helpline, a Naija Save Nigeria integrity/transparency brigade, and a Nigeria Be Informed national broadcast channel.”

Mrs Kennedy-Ohanenye said the platform would train women on various empowerment strategies to enable them to be financially independent.

She said people with disabilities would also be taken care of on the portal to ensure that their rights are adequately protected.

“The media should start pushing the slogan: Naija to save Nigeria. The unveiling of the P-Bat by Mr President has a lot of things for women like the mobile courts, empowerment, and no more advocacies, meetings, and consultancies,” she added.

The minister said Mr Tinubu and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum have endorsed special courts to ensure cases against women are attended to within a timeframe.

She emphasised the need to monitor and evaluate donations and borrowed funds coming to support women to save Nigeria through proper management.

