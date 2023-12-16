Women in Nigeria are still at risk of various forms of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), as the country recorded over 27,000 cases in five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) between 2020 and 2023.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, gave this disturbing data in November at a press conference to kickstart 16 days of activism against gender-based violence (GBV), observed annually from 25 November to 10 December.

This follows her recent revelation that about 25,000 GBV cases were recorded across the country in one month, from September to 3 October 2023, giving a strong indication of an incessant increase in cases.

As a signatory to the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa, also known as the Maputo Protocol, Nigeria’s failure to domesticate and implement its provisions has continued to pose devastating consequences on girls and women in the country.

Adopted 20 years ago on 11 July 2003 in Mozambique, the Maputo Protocol is regarded as one of the world’s most comprehensive and progressive women’s human rights instruments that guarantee African girls and women equality and non-discrimination.

Nigeria, after 20 years

Nigeria signed and ratified the Maputo Protocol in 2003 and 2004 respectively. Still, issues such as child marriage, female genital mutilation (FGM), domestic violence, rape and other forms of abuse persist in the country.

Apart from the protocol, Nigeria is a signatory to other international conventions and norms such as the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women and the Solemn Declaration on Gender Equality in Africa.

PREMIUM TIMES’ review of a progress report titled: “Twenty Years of the Maputo Protocol: Where Are We Now?” and published by Solidarity for African Women’s Rights Coalition (SOAWR) shows that Nigeria still has a long way to go on the issue.

The progress report summarises the status of ratification and reporting of the Maputo Protocol across Africa.

Bunmi Dipo-Salami, the Executive Director of BAOBAB for Women’s Human Rights, opined that Nigeria ratified the Maputo Protocol for “box-checking” because the government has failed to domesticate the treaty to fully execute its provisions for the protection of the rights of women and girls as designed.

According to Mrs Dipo-Salami, who served as the SOAWR steering committee member chair for the Maputo Protocol @20 planning committee, the much-acknowledged legal instrument is not effective for Nigerian women at the moment due to lack of domestication.

“Consequently, they continue to experience discrimination, sexual and gender-based violence, poor representation in politics, low economic power, poor health indices, especially in the area of reproductive health and rights,” she said.

“They also experience indignities, harmful traditional practices, poor access to justice, among others. What Nigeria fails to realise is that countries which limit the progress of their girls rarely prosper. The domestication of the Maputo Protocol will advance Nigeria’s progress exponentially.”

Nigeria’s scorecard on child marriage

Child marriage is one of the major human rights violations and practices that contravene the Nigerian constitution as well as the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The Maputo progress report shows that even though legislation such as the Child Rights Act (CRA) of 2003 exists in Nigeria, girls as young as nine are still married off.

The report acknowledged that Nigeria is one of the African Union Member States with legal exemptions on child marriage, as 12 of the 36 Nigerian states have not included the CRA in their legislation, because state laws on child marriage apply.

The CRA is the law that guarantees the rights and responsibilities of all children in Nigeria and protects girls from marriage until age 18.

As of November 2022, former Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, said 32 states had domesticated the CRA, noting that the states that are yet to adopt the Act are all in the northern region of Nigeria, where child marriage is prevalent.

In June 2022, a UNICEF report revealed that Nigeria has the highest number of child brides in West and Central Africa, with the number of girls and women who were first married before the legal age reaching 23.6 million out of the 60 million in the region.

According to the report, the required reduction rate to eliminate child marriages stands at 31.4 per cent, and Nigeria’s reduction rate has stagnated at -0.5 per cent for up to 10 years.

UNICEF also predicted that Nigeria will have 29 million child brides by 2050, noting that the rate of child marriages in the country represents 40 per cent of such cases in West and Central Africa.

Protection from violence, FGM

Under the Maputo Protocol, African countries are expected to prohibit and condemn all forms of harmful practices and have a duty through “legislative measures backed by sanctions”, to protect girls and women from any form of violence, including FGM.

Findings by the Nigeria Demographic and Health Surveys (DHS), revealed that between 2013 and 2018, incidences of spousal physical, sexual, or emotional violence grew from 25 per cent to 36 per cent, with spousal violence being the most prevalent.

It also showed that instances of sexual violence against women from ages 15 to 49 increased from 36.9 per cent to 44.9 per cent.

However, the Maputo Protocol progress report recognises the 2015 Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act as a standalone law that seeks to prohibit all forms of violence against persons, including women and girls in Nigeria.

In addition to addressing FGM in its National Health Policy 2016, Nigeria has also adopted a standalone National Policy & Plan of Action for the Elimination of Female Genital Mutilation 2021–2025.

The report noted that only 19 out of 36 states have established Sexual Assault Referral Centres to provide free medical, counselling and support services to survivors of sexual violence.

Reproductive rights, maternal mortality

The progress report also observed that adolescent girls are still at risk of pregnancy, sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and harmful practices, as they continue to face barriers to accessing adequate reproductive healthcare in Nigeria.

On Nigeria’s progress with maternal mortality ratio per 100,000 live births, the report shows that as of 2003, Nigeria had 1,084 compared to 1,047 in 2020, showing a slight decrease, according to the World Bank (2021) Development Indicator: Maternal Mortality Ratio.

It noted that despite the advances made through various reforms, some gaps and challenges remain in meeting the commitments regarding health and reproductive rights enshrined in the protocol.

According to the report, the challenges include lack of autonomy and stigma restrictions to access health services; access to comprehensive sexual education; issues with access to and ability to use modern contraceptives; lack of safe abortion laws; conflict and insecurity.

Economic, Social Welfare Rights

Article 13 of the Maputo Protocol provides for women and girls’ economic and social welfare rights. It guarantees women equal remuneration for work of equal value and paid maternity leave in both the private and the public sectors.

In the 2022 World Gender Gap report, Nigeria ranked 50th in economic participation and opportunity and 134th in educational attainment.

The report revealed that Nigeria ranks 123rd out of a total of 146 countries based on gender gap parity, economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, political appointment and financial exclusion/wealth accumulation of the female gender.

About 48 countries across Africa now legally prohibit discrimination in employment based on gender, a 49 per cent increase since 2003, according to the Maputo progress report.

Nigeria, Botswana, Congo Republic, Niger, Sierra Leone, Sudan and Tunisia are the AU Member States that do not have such legislation.

The report shows that as of 2003, Nigeria had 47.3 per cent females in the labour force compared to 52.7 males, but this has reduced to 43.9 females and 56.1 males in 2023.

It also stated that while 54 per cent of AU member states mandate equal remuneration for equal work, 46 per cent, including Nigeria, Ghana and Egypt do not mandate such.

Experts review Nigeria’s progress

Mrs Dipo-Salami observed that apart from incorporating some of the provisions of the Maputo Protocol relating to SGBV in the VAPP Act of 2015 and submitting periodic reports to the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, not much has been done by way of domestication in Nigeria, despite repeated calls by non-state actors.

She said: “Despite the intervention of BAOBAB and other organisations who are members of the Solidarity for African Women’s Rights (SOAWR) Coalition in Nigeria for almost two decades, awareness of the protocol is just picking up among the population, including within government circles at nation and subnational levels.

READ ALSO: How Nigerian government can tackle electoral violence against women

“This is because of the lack of interest of many stakeholders to engage with the treaty probably because they consider it just another international women’s human rights instrument, instead of seeing the protocol as the best thing that has ever happened to African women, particularly those living in a misogynistic patriarchal country such as Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Vivian Emesowum, the Executive Director of the Grassroot People and Gender Development Centre (GRADE) noted that the domestication of the protocol as a women’s human rights instrument is still challenging due to the poor knowledge of its content.

Mrs Emesowum observed that women’s rights issues are still not generally acceptable and recognised in Nigeria because they are just perceived as women demanding what is not obtainable.

She, however, suggested that the protocol should be domesticated as a “holistic approach” to address girls’ and women’s rights issues in Nigeria.

Recommendations

Mrs Dipo-Salami emphasised the need to embark on full-throttle advocacy for the domestication of the treaty.

“Stakeholders should seize every available opportunity to bring the lofty provisions of the Protocol to the consciousness of Nigerians,” she said.

“One strategy that works very well is the involvement of the media as critical actors and a powerful tool for highlighting the benefits of the Maputo Protocol and ultimately mobilising public support for its domestication in Nigeria.

“Engaging the executive and legislative arms of government will give the calls for domestication of the Maputo Protocol the necessary traction and expanding the capacity of law enforcement officers, legal practitioners and judges to appreciate the implications, benefits and use of the Maputo Protocol is also essential.”

Mrs Emesowum also noted the need for capacity-building sessions for the media, civil society organisations and law enforcement officials on the provisions of the protocol.

