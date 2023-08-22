The Executive Director of Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), Hansatu Adegbite, at the weekend, was inaugurated as the first female president of the Alumni Association of Business School Netherlands Nigeria.

Ms Adegbite and five others will steer the affairs of the association as leaders of its executive committee.

The Country Director of BSN Nigeria, Lere Baale, in his welcome address, noted that the institution has produced 968 graduates of Masters of Business Administration since its inception in 2004.

He said the institution, which was founded in 1988 in the Netherlands, has international centres in nine locations and a network of alumni members in 74 countries

Inauguration

Mrs Adegbite is a graduate of Business Administration from the University of Abuja with an Action Learning MBA from BSN. She is also an alumnus of the Harvard Business School in Boston, USA, in Strategic Perspectives in Non-profit Management.

In her remarks, Ms Adegbite said BSN Nigeria has been of great impact on her personal and professional life.

“What we were taught was beyond academics, it was more about using knowledge to solve existing problems in organisations. One of the things they have taught me to do early is to use my knowledge to solve problems through teamwork,” she said.

On the plans of the executive committee, she said: “We are a network of alumni members in about 74 countries and one of the things we are going to do from the Nigerian angle is to bridge the gap through cross-border networking and business opportunity.

“We are going to have an African congress focus on alumni members in Africa, unite ourselves and give people the opportunity to engage and we are going to invest in technological advancement.”

The immediate past President, Yomi Martin, in his address, congratulated Ms Adegbite, noting that available data shows that companies that boast higher representation of women on their boards outperformed organisations that don’t by a notable degree.

“Please get ready for a season of exponential growth in our alumni,” he said.

The other executive committee members are Nelson Ayodele (Vice President 1); Akinkunmi John (VP 2); Chukwunonso Inoma (Secretary General); Temitope Ayokunle (Treasurer), and Adekumbi Thomas as Public Relations Officer.

“BSN is about action”

Juanita Bouwer, the Director of BSN International, said the institution is different due to its action learning programme and its problem-solving technique through research, implementation, taking action and reflecting results.

On affordability, she said some people have access to scholarships and that the fee is affordable. “Our programme helps students to solve problems in their organisations as they contribute positively to the community.”

In his presentation, the country director reiterated that BSN is more practical in its approach.

“BSN recognises that actions are a powerful reflection of an individual’s values, character, and commitment, and by embracing this principle, it cul4vates a culture of integrity, accountability, and professionalism.

“Acton is not just a buzzword; it is ingrained in everything we do, enabling our students to thrive and make a meaningful impact in their chosen fields.”

BSN operations different from traditional models

Mr Baale further noted that BSN operates on the premise that learning is most effective when individuals actively engage in problem-solving, decision-making, and implementation strategies.

He said: “Traditional educational models heavily emphasise lectures and theoretical knowledge but BSN believes authentic learning requires individuals to grapple with real-world challenges.”

“By immersing students in practical scenarios, BSN provides an environment that fosters critical thinking, adaptability, and the development of practical skills.

“In an era where the business landscape constantly evolves, BSN recognises that professionals must possess more than just academic knowledge.

“By integrating action learning principles into its curriculum, BSN ensures its students gain valuable experience beyond the traditional classroom setting.”

