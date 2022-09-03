The Nigerian media have been urged to champion women’s rights and gender equality issues through editorials, features, and news articles.

Beatrice Eyong, the UN Women Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, made the call at a Media Executive National Dialogue on Gender Responsive Reporting on Thursday in Lagos.

The event was organised by UN Women and Women Radio, with support from the Canadian government.

Mrs Eyong said the media should ensure the production of high-quality stories with a focus on gender equality and women’s rights, with a minimum of two per month.

“The media should ensure the inclusion of women as sources in stories produced, aiming for gender parity, including across diverse subjects such as business, technology, science, and engineering.

“Through gender-responsive decision-making, enable equality in the newsrooms by ensuring women journalists are given similar opportunities as their male colleagues and can cover diverse subjects from politics to business, science, sports, and technology, while encouraging male journalists to also cover diverse issues, including women’s rights and gender equality stories.”

On their part, Mrs Eyong said the UN Women would support the Nigerian media through capacity-building for media reporters and practitioners, as well as establishing yearly media award on gender-responsive reporting.

Mrs Eyong also said the UN agency is also proposing bi-annual media coordination meetings on gender reporting and support exchange and lesson learned programme within the region.

According to an International Press Centre (IPC) research, the Nigerian media have disproportionately represented issues relating to women in their coverage, compared to men.

For instance, the IPC monitored 30 national newspapers between November 2014 and March 2015. Out of 13,449 politician-sources quoted in the newspapers, 12,777 (95%) were men while 672 (5%) were women.

“The trend of gender reporting in 2018/2019 wasn’t remarkably different from that of 2014/2015 based on the findings of the performance scorecard in relation to women,” said Lanre Arogundade, the Executive Director of the IPC.

“It meant that female voices were muffled in the political discourse leading to and transcending the 2015 general elections in Nigeria.

“It was particularly unjustifiable because there was a female presidential candidate, governorship candidate, and other contenders at the national and state houses of assembly.”

Motunrayo Alaka, the Executive Director of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ), and Women Radio, have requested to partner with the UN Women to implement the ReportWomen Awards.

“The intervention is designed as an engagement with the overall objective to recognise and reward media organisations and individuals who do intentional and nuanced coverage of girls and women issues,” said Mrs Alaka.

Mrs Alaka said the award is aimed at acknowledging and recognising media organisations that report women.

“We will openly celebrate media that give prime time space on their platform to issues of women and those that intentionally report women to correct the inequality between men and women in Nigeria.”