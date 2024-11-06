Although results are still being collated, Republican candidate Donald Trump has declared victory in the US election.

“America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate,” Mr Trump told a jubilant crowd of supporters in Florida.

However, as of the time of this report, Mr Trump has yet to cross the 270 electoral votes needed to win the election. He was at 266, the BBC reports although estimates suggest he will eventually win the election.

Mr Trump won in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Trump had earlier declared that he will win the election if he wins in Pennsylvania.

“If we win Pennsylvania, we win the whole deal,” Mr Trump told the Rich Zeoli Show on Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT.

The Republicans have also retaken the Senate and held control of the House given them total control of the US Congress.

