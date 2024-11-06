Although results are still being collated, Republican candidate Donald Trump has declared victory in the US election.
“America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate,” Mr Trump told a jubilant crowd of supporters in Florida.
However, as of the time of this report, Mr Trump has yet to cross the 270 electoral votes needed to win the election. He was at 266, the BBC reports although estimates suggest he will eventually win the election.
Mr Trump won in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.
|
PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Trump had earlier declared that he will win the election if he wins in Pennsylvania.
“If we win Pennsylvania, we win the whole deal,” Mr Trump told the Rich Zeoli Show on Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT.
READ ALSO: Trump, Harris notch first statewide wins as polls close
The Republicans have also retaken the Senate and held control of the House given them total control of the US Congress.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999