The Israeli parliament, the Knesset, has passed a law prohibiting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) from operating in Israel.
According to local media reports, the new law, which received support from 92 out of 120 parliament members, passed in spite of opposition from the United States and several European countries.
The law stipulates that UNRWA will not operate any representation, provide services, or conduct any activities, directly or indirectly, within Israeli territory.
“As it is proven that UNRWA and its employees participate and are involved in terrorist activity against Israel.
“It is proposed to establish that Israel will act to stop all activities of the agency in its territory,” the explanatory notes to the law read.
In a post on X, Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of UNRWA, said the vote by the Israeli parliament against UNRWA “is unprecedented and sets a dangerous precedent.”
“It opposes the UN Charter and violates the State of Israel’s obligations under international law.
“These bills would only deepen the suffering of Palestinians, especially in Gaza where people have been going through more than a year of sheer hell,” he wrote.
Palestine denounces Israeli law
Palestine has condemned the Israeli parliament’s legislation banning the operations of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees in Israel.
“We reject and condemn this decision, emphasising that it violates international law and challenges United Nations resolutions that uphold international legitimacy,” Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency said.
He stressed that the decision seeks to eliminate the refugee issue and their rights to return and compensation, emphasising that it is “not only against the refugees but also against the United Nations and the international community.
“Without continuous American political, financial, and military support for the occupation, Israel would not have dared to challenge the international community or adopt policies that have plunged the region into violence and instability,” he added.
Turkey slams Israeli ban on UNRWA
Turkey has condemned the ban passed by the Israeli parliament as a violation of international law.
“By targeting UNRWA, Israel aims to destroy the two-state solution and prevent the return of Palestine refugees to their homeland,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on Tuesday.
UNRWA had since 1949 provided vital assistance to millions of Palestinian refugees and its efforts were crucial to regional stability, the statement said.
“It is the legal and moral obligation of the international community to take a strong stance against attempts to ban UNRWA, which was established by a UN General Assembly resolution,” it said.
Turkey pledged as chair of the UNRWA financing group to continue providing political and financial support to the agency.
