A hotel in Germany’s Kroev town partially collapsed near the banks of a river, killing one person and trapping eight others.
Firefighters and paramedics were on the scene to search for and rescue the survivors in the Moselle town of Kröv, about 100km west of Frankfurt.
“Several people were able to leave the building on their own and are being looked after by emergency services and counsellors,’’ police said.
Pictures from the scene showed parts of the multi-story building had collapsed, with concrete debris on the ground.
Public broadcaster SWR reported the fire brigade was initially unable to enter the building due to the risk of collapse.
Neighbouring buildings have been evacuated due to fears the building could further collapse.
It was initially unclear what caused the accident on Tuesday night.
(dpa/NAN)
