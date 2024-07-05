The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, did not wait for the Labour Party’s victory to be officially confirmed before conceding defeat on Friday morning.

In a televised broadcast from Downing Street, Mr Sunak said he has taken full responsibility for the loss and is promising an orderly transfer of power.

“The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight, there is much to learn… and I take responsibility for the loss,” the BBC quoted Mr Sunak as saying.

“I have heard your anger,” he noted, adding he will step down once a new party leader is found for the Conservatives.

Labour leader Keir Starmer will become the UK Prime Minister after meeting the British king.

After 14 years of Conservative government, Labour won the general election in a landslide. As of Friday morning, the tally shows that the Labour Party has won 412 seats while the Conservatives won 121.

Several members of parliament lost their seats including former Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The BBC is reporting that Mr Sunak has now travelled to meet King Charles to formally step down as prime minister.

Earlier, the prime minister apologised to the country after what pundits described as the worst electoral performance for the Conservatives in modern times.

“I have heard your anger, disappointment and I take responsibility for this loss,” Mr Sunak said. He added that he is “pained” by how many colleagues will no longer sit in the House of Commons.

Mr Sunak went on to say that he has given this job his all, but that the public has sent a clear signal that the government must change.

“I have given this job my all, but you have sent a clear signal that the government of the United Kingdom must change, and yours is the only judgement that matters.”

Mr Sunak praised the achievements of the Conservatives during 14 years of governance, saying the UK was “more prosperous, fairer and resilient than in 2010.”

The outgoing PM also paid tribute to his rival Keir Starmer, who will soon take his place in Downing Street, saying he was a “decent, public-spirited man.”

He said the country would share Mr Starmer’s successes.

“He and his family deserve the very best of our understanding as they make the huge transition to their new lives behind this door, and as he grapples with this most demanding of jobs in an increasingly unstable world.”

Meanwhile, Mr Starmer, in a brief acceptance speech, hailed British voters.

“We did it. You campaigned for it, you fought for it, you voted for it, and now it has arrived – change begins now,” the BBC quotes Mr Starmer as saying while addressing jubilant supporters.

“It feels good, I have to be honest.”

