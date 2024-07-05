The Labour Party, headed by Keir Starmer, has won an outright majority in the lower house of the British parliament, according to a tally of seats by broadcaster Sky News.

Sky News on Friday said that with 467 of the parliament’s 650 seats declared, the Labour Party won 326.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded defeat in the general election minutes before any media outlet declared that the threshold of 326 seats was reached.

The exit poll commissioned by three broadcasters, the BBC, ITV, and Sky News, forecast earlier that Labour would win 410 seats in a landslide, while the Conservatives’ number of seats would be reduced to 131.

“The Labour Party has won this general election, and I’ve called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory,” Mr Sunak said.

“The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight, there is much to learn… and I take responsibility for the loss,” he said.

Mr Sunak is expected to announce his resignation soon to pave the way for Mr Starmer to take over as Britain’s new prime minister after meeting Britain’s King Charles III.

“We did it. You campaigned for it, you fought for it and now it has arrived,” Mr Starmer addressed crowds in central London after the Labour majority was confirmed. “Change begins now.”

The British people “had to look us in the eye and see that we can serve their interests and that doesn’t stop now,” he said.

“I don’t promise you it will be easy,” he added. “But even when the going gets tough and it will be remembered tonight and always what this is all about.’’

(Xinhua/NAN)

