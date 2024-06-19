Cyril Ramaphosa, leader of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC), took oath as the nation’s president for the next five years on Wednesday.

The inauguration ceremony took place in Pretoria, the administrative capital.

Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu, departed Nigeria on Tuesday to attend the inauguration in South Africa.

Mr Ramaphosa, 71, was re-elected as South African president by the National Assembly on 14 June with 283 votes against the other nominee, Julius Malema, from the Economic Freedom Fighters, who received 44 votes.

Under the South African Constitution, once elected as president by the National Assembly, the president-elect must assume office within five days.

In the general elections on 29 May, the ANC secured 159 out of the 400 seats in the National Assembly.

This is the first time the ANC has fallen below the 50 per cent needed to maintain its 30-year-old outright majority in the lower house of parliament. (Xinhua/NAN)

