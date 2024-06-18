Ahead of his visit to North Korea on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised Pyongyang for its support in Moscow’s fight against Ukraine.
Mr Putin praised North Korea’s “unwavering support for Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine,” using the Kremlin’s wording to refer to the war, in a letter published in Pyongyang’s official newspaper Rodong Sinmun.
The Russian leader also thanked North Korea for its solidarity on important international issues.
He added that it was committed and like-minded and ready to counter the West’s aspiration to restrain the establishment of a multipolar world order.
According to Putin, both countries have plans to collaborate on building a security architecture in Eurasia.
And also countering Western sanctions, and establishing independent transaction systems.
(dpa/NAN)
