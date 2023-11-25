More trucks carrying humanitarian supplies moved through Egypt’s Rafah border crossing to the Gaza Strip on Saturday, the second day of a temporary truce agreed to by Israel and the Islamist Hamas movement.

Seven fuel trucks, including four loaded with cooking gas, passed through the crossing on Saturday, an Egyptian official said.

In addition, 100 trucks carrying food and medical aid bound for Gaza also crossed through Rafah, Raed Abdel-Nasser, the head of the Red Crescent in Egypt’s northern Sinai, told dpa.

The Palestinian Red Crescent, meanwhile, said its teams received 196 trucks of relief supplies via Rafah on Friday from its Egyptian counterpart.

The truce agreement, which was brokered and announced by Qatar on Wednesday, involves a four-day pause in fighting between both sides.

The pause will allow desperately needed aid to flow into the densely populated Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of some hostages Hamas kidnapped during the bloody 7 October attacks on Israel.

Israel also agreed to release a number of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons as part of the deal.

(dpa/NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

