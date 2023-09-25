President of Somalia, Hassan Mohamud, and the United States Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin III, have met and discussed “the bilateral defence relationship and regional security issues,” Pentagon press secretary confirms.

Over the weekend, Mr Austin, who is on a three-country visit to Africa, thanked the President of Djibouti for facilitating a meeting with the President of Somalia.

Secretary Austin made public that he met with the Somali president during “my visit in Djibouti to discuss our shared efforts to counter al-Shabaab,” adding that he “acknowledged the courage and sacrifice of the Somali people as we work together to tackle the challenges that lay ahead.”

The U.S. defence leader advises President Joseph Biden on all military affairs. He is scheduled to travel to Kenya and Angola after concluding his visit to Djibouti. He is expected to end his Africa visit on 28 September, according to a Thursday press release by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

In Djibouti, Secretary Austin has already had meetings “with senior Djiboutian officials to discuss ongoing military cooperation, regional security challenges, and opportunities for further collaboration,” said DoD.

On Sunday, 24 September, Pentagon press secretary, Pat Ryder, a brigadier-general, confirmed “Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III met with the President of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh in Djibouti,” and explained that “The leaders discussed the bilateral defence relationship and regional security issues, including Djiboutian support to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) in the fight against violent extremist organisations in the region.” Furthermore, Secretary Austin recognised President Guelleh for what the Pentagon called Djibouti’s “leadership and for the longstanding and effective security partnership between the two nations.”

The Pentagon press secretary also confirmed that Djibouti’s Minister of Defence, Hassan Omar Bourhan, also met with Secretary Austin, and they talked about “the advancement of bilateral security priorities in East Africa.”

At the 78th UN General Assembly, Somalia’s Prime Minister, Hamza Abdi Barre, delivered his address. “Today, our world faces unprecedented challenges as we witness the unprecedented increase in violence,” he said, stressing the rise in armed conflicts and military coups in Africa.

He told world leaders at the annual UNGA gathering that Somalia has “dealt with an iron fist with extremism”. Prime Minister Barre reiterated that his country has succeeded in clearing more than 45 per cent of the areas that were previously occupied by terrorists and commended the bravery and sacrifices made by the African Union’s Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and thanked those countries that contributed their troops to the mission, according to his speech transcript translated from Arabic and confirmed by UN Affairs.

“Somalia is committed to the full implementation of the security transition plan and taking over the full security responsibility once ATMIS forces depart by the end of December 2024,” he said and urged the UN to institute a complete and unconditional removal of the arms embargo imposed by the Security Council in 1992. “It is the longest lasting and the widest and most comprehensive arms embargo in the world,” he pointed out, adding that Somalia now has the necessary administrative systems which are strict in controlling the possession, use and storage of firearms. Thus, lifting this embargo would allow his country to combat terrorism more effectively and build a peaceful and prosperous future for its people, the Prime Minister said.

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based White House Correspondent, and media commentator with expertise on U.S. foreign policy, and international security. You may follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe

